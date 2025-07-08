The best robot vacuum I've tested in 2025 just saw a huge discount for Prime Day

It can even climb... a little...

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete climbing a step with the label &#039;price cut&#039; next to it
(Image credit: Future)

Every year during Prime Day, we see waves of robot vacuum deals, bringing the often-lofty price tags down to a more manageable level. For example, right now you can save $500 on the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, now $1,299 (was $1,799) at Amazon, while in the UK it's now £899 (was £1,199) at Amazon.

Every year, I see deals hunters make the same mistakes while shopping robot vacuum deals. It's really easy to get blinded by percentage discounts and low prices, when in reality the product just might not offer value for money or fit your needs. Dreame's X50 Ultra Complete, on the other hand, is the best robot vacuum I've tested in 2025, earning it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in my review, and at this hugely discounted price it's the deal to beat this Prime Day.

Best Dreame X50 Ultra Complete deal today

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete: was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon

Easily one of the most feature-laden robot vacuums I've ever used, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete isn't messing around when it says it's "complete". From threshold-climbing legs to a retractable sensor puck, its extending side brushes to the self-cleaning base, there's little left to the imagination with this full package robovac. Plus, it offers powerful 20,000Pa suction, and during testing its battery lasted around 90 minutes.

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon

I spent months testing the Dreame X50 Ultra complete, and was consistently impressed with its performance and high-tech features. In addition to ample 20,000Pa suction and 90 minutes average battery life, it's incredibly well equipped for cleaning; extending side brushes, a self-cleaning base, and not to mention its threshold-climbing legs to a retractable sensor puck.

Now, it goes without saying that this is still a big purchase, but trust me; every budget robot vacuum I have ever tested either breaks within a year or two, or just barely works to begin with. Even some of the more premium ones don't fare much better!

Granted, I've only had the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete at my disposal for a few months, but I've not seen anything that alarms me regarding its durability in that time, and its performance certainly speaks for itself.

Josephine Watson
Josephine Watson
Managing Editor, Lifestyle

Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.

