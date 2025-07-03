Early Prime Day deal drops the best budget Dyson vacuum to a fantastic low price

The best robot vacuums are great, but with many of them costing more than our budgets allow, it's worth getting one of the best budget vacuums instead. And one of those options is now even cheaper, as the Dyson V8 Plus is now on sale at Amazon for $299.99 (was $469.99).

A heads up, though: this early Amazon Prime Day deal is only available for Prime members. However, it's still worth signing up at only $14.99 per month, or making use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds), to take advantage of this great low price.

The Dyson V8 Plus is the most affordable option out of all the best Dyson vacuums and is identical to the standard V8, just with the additional attachments. Get it now for just under $300 ahead of Prime Day.

Today's best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon We love the Dyson V8. Not only is it our pick for one of the top cheap vacuums, but it's also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This more-than-capable vacuum also comes with more attachments than you could shake a stick at. We might struggle to recommend it at its full price, but at this discounted offer for Prime Day, we can't recommend it more highly.

The pros of the Dyson V8 are its affordability, 2-in-1 design, useful attachments, and impressive suction. It might not be the newest vacuum on the market, but it's still one of the best.

We love its cordless design, which means you don't need to worry about re-plugging as you move around your home. It also lasts up to 40 minutes on one charge, though that can vary depending on the mode you use.

This Plus version includes four cleaning attachments: the Motorbar cleaner head, hair screw tool, combination tool, and crevice tool. This means you'll have everything you need to clean all types of floors and pick up hair without suffering clogging issues.

If you'd like to explore your options, then our best vacuum cleaners should be the next place you go. For more specialized options, we'd recommend checking out our other lists of the best vacuums for your carpet and the best wet-dry vacuum cleaners.