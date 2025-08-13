We review dozens of fans each year on TechRadar, and I use our findings to put together our official best fan ranking. This summer, there's a new fan on top: the Shark FlexBreeze.

If you're looking for a gadget to help you beat the heat, you'd struggle to do better than this. The main reason it snagged the #1 spot was because of its versatility. This fan can be used as a pedestal or tabletop model, corded or cordless, indoors or outside. That gives you a whole load of cooling options.

Since most of us don't use fans often, it makes sense to invest in one that meets all your cooling needs. This guy can follow you outside for more comfortable al fresco dining, sit on your bedside table at night, or stand tall in the corner of the room and oscillate to fill the whole space with a breeze.

There's even a misting attachment, although if that's your priority, then you might want to pick a slightly different model (I'll get onto those next).

(Image credit: Future)

The model sitting in pole position in my ranking is the original Shark FlexBreeze fan. However, in the time since that model launched, Shark has come out with a whole fleet of FlexBreezes with slightly different designs and USPs. There is now:

FlexBreeze TableMate – desktop only

FlexBreeze HydroGo – portable, with misting attachment

FlexBreeze Pro Mist – with integrated water tank

My second favorite is probably the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo, a portable version that features a handle and a built-in mister attachment with a tiny water tank. For more robust misting, choose the Pro Mist, which has a water tank included (the original model needs to be hooked up to a water source to work, which is a little inconvenient if you're going to use it regularly).

Want something a little different?

Versatile though it may be, the FlexBreeze won't suit everyone's needs.

Here are my top picks in a few different fan categories...