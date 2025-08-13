The Shark FlexBreeze is my new #1 fan recommendation – here's how it snagged the top spot
We test dozens of fans each year, and the FlexBreeze came out on top
We review dozens of fans each year on TechRadar, and I use our findings to put together our official best fan ranking. This summer, there's a new fan on top: the Shark FlexBreeze.
If you're looking for a gadget to help you beat the heat, you'd struggle to do better than this. The main reason it snagged the #1 spot was because of its versatility. This fan can be used as a pedestal or tabletop model, corded or cordless, indoors or outside. That gives you a whole load of cooling options.
Since most of us don't use fans often, it makes sense to invest in one that meets all your cooling needs. This guy can follow you outside for more comfortable al fresco dining, sit on your bedside table at night, or stand tall in the corner of the room and oscillate to fill the whole space with a breeze.
There's even a misting attachment, although if that's your priority, then you might want to pick a slightly different model (I'll get onto those next).
The model sitting in pole position in my ranking is the original Shark FlexBreeze fan. However, in the time since that model launched, Shark has come out with a whole fleet of FlexBreezes with slightly different designs and USPs. There is now:
- FlexBreeze TableMate – desktop only
- FlexBreeze HydroGo – portable, with misting attachment
- FlexBreeze Pro Mist – with integrated water tank
My second favorite is probably the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo, a portable version that features a handle and a built-in mister attachment with a tiny water tank. For more robust misting, choose the Pro Mist, which has a water tank included (the original model needs to be hooked up to a water source to work, which is a little inconvenient if you're going to use it regularly).
Want something a little different?
Versatile though it may be, the FlexBreeze won't suit everyone's needs.
Here are my top picks in a few different fan categories...
Top tower
If you want something to sit permanently in the corner of a room, a tower fan is a good choice. This one is powerful and comes with a range of useful smart features accessed via a companion app.
Best bladeless
The Cool CF1 is sleek and understated, with no blades to collect dust or entice curious fingers. It's also very powerful yet extremely quiet, and can be tilted to direct the airflow.
Air circulator
An air circulator can be used like a regular fan, or it can sit next to an A/C unit to efficiently disperse the cold air around the room. This Meaco model is simple but very effective, and available in pedestal or desktop versions.
Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.
