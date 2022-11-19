Best fans 2022: We rate the best tower, desk and pedestal fans

Owning one of the best fans will help to keep you feeling (and looking) cool. Some may even purify the air, so you're both cooling and cleaning the air you breath and circulate around your home. With the weather becoming increasingly more extreme every year, it's important to be prepared for those hot and humid days ahead.

A fan can be quite an investment, with some brands charging in excess of $600/£500, whereas others come in at a more reasonable cost. The majority of fans work by simply circulating air around the room, while others – usually more premium models – actively cool the air before circulating it. Ultimately, the type you go for will depend on your needs and budget.

However, with so many models on offer, it can be somewhat overwhelming to make a choice. To help you decide which fan is right for you, we've reviewed all the fans featured in this guide. We've used them in our own homes and have considered factors such as how well it cools, the ease of setup and use, how it looks, and the overall build quality. Budget plays a role in our critiquing process, too.

The best fans: tried and tested by us

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

1. Meaco MeacoFan 1056P Best fan overall Specifications Brand: Meaco Speed settings: 12 Noise: 60dB Dimensions: 32.3-37.6 x 12.6 x 13.4 inches/ 82-95.5 x 32 x 34cm Weight: 10.4lbs/ 4.7kg Reasons to buy + Remote control included + Very good performance + Quiet in use Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Not ideal for homes with small children

Although not cheap, the MeacoFan 1056P is an excellent floor-standing fan that sits on a sturdy base. In a step up from most fans, it oscillates both horizontally and vertically, which means it's super-effective at pushing air around the room. Combine this with 12 speed settings and it's no surprise our tester enjoyed the cool air this fan pushed out during a heatwave.

Happily, through testing, we were able to sleep with the fan on, thanks to its quiet operation. The remote control is a nice touch, particularly if you want to adjust settings during the night. We also welcomed the fact that the remote control attaches to the front of the fan magnetically, so you won’t lose it.

The front grille does allow space for little fingers to pass through, so we wouldn’t recommend leaving it switched on in a room with unsupervised small children. That said, this is an impressive fan that you’ll be pleased to have around, especially during the summer.

Read our full Meaco MeacoFan 1056P review

2. Dreo Pilot Max Best fan on a budget Specifications Brand: Dreo Speed settings: 12 Noise : 48dB Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 36.2 in / 30 x 30 x 92 cm​​ Weight: 9 lb / 4 kg​​ Reasons to buy + Incredibly low noise level + Can reach as far as 32ft away + Minimal footprint Reasons to avoid - Some features are only available through the app - Not suited for users looking for white noise

The Dreo Pilot Max might not be a low-cost option, but for the price it offers plenty. In our opinion, it represents fantastic value for money – which earned it the top spot for a budget fan. Not only does it offer 12 speeds, four modes, and four oscillation degrees, but it sports a sleek, minimal design that allows it to sit unnoticed in the corner of a room.

For full functionality, you’ll need to download the app, but it’s easy to use and worth the bother for the added features it brings – although there is a remote control included in the box, too. Our tester was particularly impressed with this fan's quiet operation.

The fan can detect a room's current temperature and adapt its setting accordingly – pretty advanced tech, given the price. Most importantly, we can report that, on test, it did a great job of delivering a cooling breeze, no matter where we used it.

Read our full Dreo Pilot Max review

3. Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Best premium fan Specifications Brand: Dyson Speed settings: 10 Noise: 60dB Dimensions: 41 x 7.8 x 8.6in / 105 x 20.4 x 22cm Weight: 11lbs/ 5kg Reasons to buy + Looks great + Easy to set up + Cools and purifies the air Reasons to avoid - Limited controls (not app-compatible) - Takes a while to cool the room - Might be too large for some spaces

If it's the best-of-the-best you’re after, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is the most premium fan we’ve reviewed. And as you've probably guessed, it doesn’t come cheap. However, those with the budget to spend will be able to enjoy a fan that not only cools the air, but purifies it too – making it a must for anyone who suffers from allergies.

Dyson fans have become somewhat iconic for their shape and style. Nevertheless, as is the case with most Dyson appliances, it certainly isn’t a case of style over substance. It's a tad bulky, though, and might look over-sized in smaller rooms.

We were disappointed that there’ isn't an accompanying app, but it does at least come with a remote control. We tested it during a summer heatwave, and while its slower approach to cooling didn’t quite satisfy our immediate needs, it did reduce the temperature in the room eventually.

Allergy sufferers will reap the benefits of its advanced filtration system – arguably one of its strongest features. And with 10 speed settings to choose from, plus a bunch of integrated sensors, this is a far more sophisticated model than a simple air-moving fan.

Read our full Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact review

4. Vornado VFAN Sr. Vintage Best desk fan Specifications Brand: Vornado Speed settings: 3 Noise: N/A Dimensions: ‎17.4 x 15.3 x 10.5inches/ 44 x 39 x 27 cm Weight : 12.1 lbs/ 5.5 kg Reasons to buy + Beautiful design, robust build + Small in size, big on performance + Stays cool under pressure Reasons to avoid - No height adjustments - No oscillation - On the pricey side

In search of a desk or countertop fan that isn’t an ugly, generic white fan? This is the model for you. The Vornado VFAN Sr. Vintage is a cool, retro-looking fan that you won’t want to hide in the corner. Admittedly, it's expensive for a desk fan, but we think it’s worth the outlay to avoid having to stare at an eyesore everyday.

The sturdy metal construction bucks the trend of flimsy plastic fans, and with a simple mechanical dial to switch between the three speed settings on offer, this fan is about a simple as they come. Those hoping for app connectivity and multiple setting options, the, should scroll on.

In use, we found the Vornado VFAN to be relatively quiet and, despite its size, it did a surprisingly good job of delivering a breeze and keeping a medium-sized room feeling cool on a stifling hot day. Note, this fan doesn’t oscillate, but it is designed to move air in what Vornado calls a "vortex action", which we found effective. Plus, the 360-degree pivot allows you to angle it in any direction.

Read our full Vornado VFAN Sr. Vintage review

5. MeacoFan 260c Cordless Best cordless fan Specifications Brand: Meaco Speed settings: 4 Noise: 60dB Dimensions: 26.9 x 16.6 x 14cm / 10.6 x 6.5 x 5.5 inches Weight: 1.08lbs./ 490g Reasons to buy + Quiet and compact + Four fan speeds + Can still be used while on charge Reasons to avoid - Charging plug not included - Battery has to be changed after 300 charges - Doesn't oscillate

Our reviewer didn’t realize they needed a cordless fan until the MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator showed up. This simple fan is inexpensive, easily charged via USB, and even has a built-in light. But the great thing about this fan is that it’s so lightweight and compact, that you can move it around the house with you.

Depending on which setting you choose, the battery lasts between 4 and 14 hours – and, thankfully, it can still be used while charging. It doesn’t oscillate, but then it doesn’t really need to since it’s designed to be positioned close by.

On test we used it in the kitchen while cooking on a hot day, while on our Peloton bike, and even had it running sat on the table while eating dinner in the garden. And in every scenario, it made the hot weather more bearable. We welcomed not having to move a big, heavy fan around, nor having to think about the nearest available power outlet. It won't replace a bigger fan, but the 260c makes a great addition to your home. Trust us, this is the fan you didn’t know you needed.

Read our full MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator review

6. Dyson Pure Cool Me Best personal fan Specifications Brand: Dyson Speed settings: 10 Noise: N/A Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 25cm Weight: 6 lbs/ 2.7kg Reasons to buy + Attractive design + Relatively quiet + Great for smaller rooms Reasons to avoid - Remote control is essential - Not powerful enough for larger spaces

For areas where space is at a premium, the Dyson Pure Cool Me offers many of the benefits of the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact above, but in a more compact form. It’s cheaper than the larger Dyson fans, but is still far from being a budget option.

Controlled via a handy remote, this capable fan is ideal for smaller rooms, such as your bedroom or home office. And unlike Dyson’s larger floor-standing fans, this one sits happily on your desk or counter. Its 10 speeds and oscillating head move air around effectively, although it doesn’t cool the air like some other Dyson fans.

This is another great choice for allergy sufferers, thanks to HEPA filtration that removes 99.97% of allergens. On test it proved a welcome addition to our bedroom; it produces very little noise and sports an attractive, compact design.

Read our full Dyson Pure Cool Me review

How we test fans

We've kept our cool when reviewing the fans for this guide. Each one has been used in our reviewers homes during some hot spells throughout the year(s), proving their worth.

The fans we've reviewed include floor fans, desk fans, cordless fans, pedestal fans and a cooler / air purifier option. Each one has been called in to cater for the different cooling requirements in our homes. For example: those who work from home frequently will be looking for a desk fan, while those who want the power but have limited floor space may prefer a pedestal fan.

When we're testing we take into account the price and availability, design and performance. We measure the noise levels and the effectiveness of each of a fan's settings (if there is more than one setting). We like to test each product for a minimum of two weeks before either returning the model, or hanging on to it to test over a longer period. In those instances we do continue using the appliance, we'll update our reviews and this guide with any new findings.

What are the best fans to cool a room?

Most fans don’t actually lower the air temperature in a room. However, when the outside temperature is lower than that inside your home, a powerful fan can help pull air in through open windows, thereby cooling down a room.

On hot and humid days, the breeze created by a fan can have a cooling effect on your body, even when the room temperature remains unaffected. This in turn will make you more comfortable and reduces the unbearable sweaty feeling that makes it difficult to relax and sleep.

That said, there are fans such as the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact that will actively reduce air temperature while also delivering a pleasant breeze. So while they’re an expensive option, if you don’t have AC and you’re really struggling to cope with high temperatures, they're a worthy investment.