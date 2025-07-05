Amazon Prime Day deals are heating up faster than an apartment with no air conditioning in July, and here's one for sun worshippers in the US and UK: two of Shark's best fans are on offer at excellent prices. First up is the viral Shark Flexreeze HydroGo, now $99/£99 at Amazon (was $149/£129), but there's also the fabulous 2-in-1 Shark FlexBreeze Fan, now $179/169 at Amazon (was $199/£199).

Both fans have proven to be immensely popular for their misting tech, cementing Shark's appliance prowess as it enters (and dominates) yet another product category. While these aren't quite as smart as some of Dyson's popular fans, they are immensely effective, as I discovered earlier this month on my birthday (which, as it so frequently does, fell on the hottest day of the year here in the UK.)

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149.99 now $99 at Amazon The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can on the front porch or in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan: was $179 now $199 at Amazon You can enjoy plenty of cool days during the summer and be all set for next year with this excellent 2-in-1 fan. It has a built-in battery with up to 24 hours of battery life so you can use it both cordlessly or corded, and its misting attachment can help add a refreshing kick when cooling down outdoors. It has five cooling fan speeds along with 180-degree oscillation.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99 at Amazon Offering the versatility of cooling indoors and outdoors, this lightweight fan weighs just 2.1kg. With its handy carry handle, you can easily reposition and benefit from the FlexBreeze HydroGo's 20m of portable airflow all around the home, with up to 12 hours of cordless run time. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan: was £169 now £199 at Amazon The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan is the device that keeps on giving. It'll cool you down during the extra hot summer months, whether that's this year or planning ahead for future summers. It works both indoors and outdoors, offering five cooling fan speeds, and 180-degree oscillation. You can use it either cordlessly or corded, with up to 24 hours of battery life an option. Perfect for when you need to be flexible with where you move the fan around your home.

Both of these fans are fantastically versatile, and unlike the corded fans of yore, you can bring the cooling with you anywhere in the home. We like the standard FlexBreeze 2-in-1 so much that we gave it five stars in our review, and the HydroGo also earned a respectable four stars for its even more portable form factor.

As temperatures climbed to 90°F/32°C (reminder, UK heat is much more dense and humid than you'd expect) in my aircon-free apartment on my birthday, my FlexBreeze fans were the best gift I could ask for, allowing me not only to circulate air around my home, but also take a trip outdoors with my misting attachment to help me stay fresh.

