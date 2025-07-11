I bought a new fan full price on Amazon last week, and it's so good I'm not even mad that it's now on sale for Prime Day
This thing is a summer lifesaver
It's a sweltering summer (when isn't it these days?) and I'm SufferingTM as usual. I'm half Scottish, dammit; my blood just isn't built for hot weather. Luckily, Amazon was on hand as always to deliver a cooling solution straight to my door: the Dreo Tower Fan, on sale for $76 (was $99.99).
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
Here's the thing: I bought it more than a week ago, before Prime Day, and I paid full price. Yes, I knew the sale was coming; no, I couldn't wait. I do most of my work remotely in a cramped home office, and I was dying. Dying, I tell you. So I did what any loyal sailor aboard the good ship TechRadar would do, and I simply bought the fan at the top of our best fans guide.
I know nothing about fans, to be perfectly honest, but this one is cool and powerful and doesn't make too much noise (I'm a light sleeper). It's actually one of only two things I've purchased this Prime Day; the other was a really cheap SSD for my gaming PC, something I actually do know a lot about. Want to shop more deals? Check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Dreo Tower Fan deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Dreo Tower Fan
Need a new fan to stay cool this summer? Look no further. This tower fan from Dreo has a bladeless design for low-noise operation, multiple modes (including a night-time timeout setting), and a remote control - so I don't even have to get up off the couch to turn up the cooling.
Even at full price, I can happily say that this thing was worth every penny. It offers nine speed settings (and is near-silent at anything from 4 and below) and even comes with a remote control - useful for adjusting the speed or rotation when I don't want to get out of bed (which is always).
Oh, and you can easily take it apart to clean it too, as the rear panel removes with a single screw. This was actually the downfall of my previous (and much crappier) tower fan - I couldn't easily clean it, so it didn't get cleaned, and eventually it just... perished. RIP old bargain-bin tower fan, you were terrible and I kinda hated you. Dreo, you're my new king of staying cool.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.
