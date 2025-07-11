It's a sweltering summer (when isn't it these days?) and I'm SufferingTM as usual. I'm half Scottish, dammit; my blood just isn't built for hot weather. Luckily, Amazon was on hand as always to deliver a cooling solution straight to my door: the Dreo Tower Fan, on sale for $76 (was $99.99).

Here's the thing: I bought it more than a week ago, before Prime Day, and I paid full price. Yes, I knew the sale was coming; no, I couldn't wait. I do most of my work remotely in a cramped home office, and I was dying. Dying, I tell you. So I did what any loyal sailor aboard the good ship TechRadar would do, and I simply bought the fan at the top of our best fans guide.

I know nothing about fans, to be perfectly honest, but this one is cool and powerful and doesn't make too much noise (I'm a light sleeper). It's actually one of only two things I've purchased this Prime Day; the other was a really cheap SSD for my gaming PC, something I actually do know a lot about. Want to shop more deals? Check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Dreo Tower Fan

Dreo Tower Fan: was $99.99 now $76 at Amazon Need a new fan to stay cool this summer? Look no further. This tower fan from Dreo has a bladeless design for low-noise operation, multiple modes (including a night-time timeout setting), and a remote control - so I don't even have to get up off the couch to turn up the cooling.

Even at full price, I can happily say that this thing was worth every penny. It offers nine speed settings (and is near-silent at anything from 4 and below) and even comes with a remote control - useful for adjusting the speed or rotation when I don't want to get out of bed (which is always).

Oh, and you can easily take it apart to clean it too, as the rear panel removes with a single screw. This was actually the downfall of my previous (and much crappier) tower fan - I couldn't easily clean it, so it didn't get cleaned, and eventually it just... perished. RIP old bargain-bin tower fan, you were terrible and I kinda hated you. Dreo, you're my new king of staying cool.

