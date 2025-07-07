Cool down and breathe cleaner air for less – this smart Dreo purifying fan is almost $50 off thanks to this pre-Prime Day deal

Smarten up your air quality for less with this clever purifying fan

The Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan, its remote control, and a phone showing the companion app are pictured against a blue background next to a badge which reads &quot;TechRadar Price Cut&quot;.
(Image credit: Future / Dreo)

No need to hold your breath until Prime Day proper, because there are already plenty of early deals to hunt through. One that's particularly caught my attention is the Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan, now $280.49 at Amazon (was $329.99).

This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far on a device that makes it easy to keep track of the surrounding air quality, all thanks to the helpful companion app and color-coded display. While the aesthetics didn't take our reviewer's breath away, they couldn't help but be won over by the useful smart features, powerful airflow, and purifying performance, awarding it four stars out of five in their full review.

Early Prime Day deal: Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan

Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan
Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan: was $280.49 now $329.99 at Amazon

With an intuitive app and voice commands, this smart purifying fan makes it easy to take control of the air quality in your home. The Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan allows you to check the air quality with just a glance, and offers powerful cooling, while being satisfyingly easy to use, and with 15% off, now's the perfect time to buy.

View Deal

Dreo makes some of the best fans on the market, and adding an air purifier into the mix can prove extra beneficial if you live in a particularly dusty or pollen-heavy environment, so it's great to see a 15% discount on this satisfyingly smart model.

If you'd like to explore what other air purifying formats are out there, I suggest taking a look at our guide to the best air purifiers, where you'll find options to suit various needs.

Also consider

To save you from being blown away by the sheer number of Dreo fan deals on offer at Amazon right now, I've put together a list of stand-out offers that are worth exploring:

Dreo TurboPoly Table Fan 511
Dreo TurboPoly Table Fan 511: was £66.99 now £53.96 at Amazon

There's over $12 off this 4-speed desktop air circulator right now at Amazon. It has a useful Auto Mode, which uses a hidden sensor to adapt the fan speed according to the ambient temperature, a feature I've made good use of with other fans.

View Deal
Dreo IceWind 712S
Dreo IceWind 712S: was $209.99 now $188.98 at Amazon

Forget sticking a bowl of ice water behind your desk fan – get this 3-in-1 cooler instead. There's a clever water compartment that you can add ice packs to, so you can enjoy water-infused and extra-cooling breeze. This limited-time deal has knocked 10% off the list price, meaning you'll save $20 if you buy now.

View Deal
Dreo Nomad One S
Dreo Nomad One S: was $89.99 now $75.98 at Amazon

Thanks to the $14 discount on this Dreo tower fan, you can get a smart fan for less than you might think. This fan can be controlled with the remote or the companion app, where you can choose between four fan speeds or select from four modes, which include a sleep mode and an auto mode.

View Deal
