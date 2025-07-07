No need to hold your breath until Prime Day proper, because there are already plenty of early deals to hunt through. One that's particularly caught my attention is the Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan, now $280.49 at Amazon (was $329.99).

This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far on a device that makes it easy to keep track of the surrounding air quality, all thanks to the helpful companion app and color-coded display. While the aesthetics didn't take our reviewer's breath away, they couldn't help but be won over by the useful smart features, powerful airflow, and purifying performance, awarding it four stars out of five in their full review.

Early Prime Day deal: Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan

Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan: was $280.49 now $329.99 at Amazon With an intuitive app and voice commands, this smart purifying fan makes it easy to take control of the air quality in your home. The Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan allows you to check the air quality with just a glance, and offers powerful cooling, while being satisfyingly easy to use, and with 15% off, now's the perfect time to buy.

Dreo makes some of the best fans on the market, and adding an air purifier into the mix can prove extra beneficial if you live in a particularly dusty or pollen-heavy environment, so it's great to see a 15% discount on this satisfyingly smart model.

If you'd like to explore what other air purifying formats are out there, I suggest taking a look at our guide to the best air purifiers, where you'll find options to suit various needs.

