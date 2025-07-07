Cool down and breathe cleaner air for less – this smart Dreo purifying fan is almost $50 off thanks to this pre-Prime Day deal
Smarten up your air quality for less with this clever purifying fan
No need to hold your breath until Prime Day proper, because there are already plenty of early deals to hunt through. One that's particularly caught my attention is the Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan, now $280.49 at Amazon (was $329.99).
• See all of today's best deals at Amazon
This is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far on a device that makes it easy to keep track of the surrounding air quality, all thanks to the helpful companion app and color-coded display. While the aesthetics didn't take our reviewer's breath away, they couldn't help but be won over by the useful smart features, powerful airflow, and purifying performance, awarding it four stars out of five in their full review.
Early Prime Day deal: Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan
With an intuitive app and voice commands, this smart purifying fan makes it easy to take control of the air quality in your home. The Dreo MC710S Air Purifier Tower Fan allows you to check the air quality with just a glance, and offers powerful cooling, while being satisfyingly easy to use, and with 15% off, now's the perfect time to buy.
Dreo makes some of the best fans on the market, and adding an air purifier into the mix can prove extra beneficial if you live in a particularly dusty or pollen-heavy environment, so it's great to see a 15% discount on this satisfyingly smart model.
If you'd like to explore what other air purifying formats are out there, I suggest taking a look at our guide to the best air purifiers, where you'll find options to suit various needs.
Also consider
To save you from being blown away by the sheer number of Dreo fan deals on offer at Amazon right now, I've put together a list of stand-out offers that are worth exploring:
There's over $12 off this 4-speed desktop air circulator right now at Amazon. It has a useful Auto Mode, which uses a hidden sensor to adapt the fan speed according to the ambient temperature, a feature I've made good use of with other fans.
Forget sticking a bowl of ice water behind your desk fan – get this 3-in-1 cooler instead. There's a clever water compartment that you can add ice packs to, so you can enjoy water-infused and extra-cooling breeze. This limited-time deal has knocked 10% off the list price, meaning you'll save $20 if you buy now.
Thanks to the $14 discount on this Dreo tower fan, you can get a smart fan for less than you might think. This fan can be controlled with the remote or the companion app, where you can choose between four fan speeds or select from four modes, which include a sleep mode and an auto mode.
Amazon's early Prime Day sale in the US – quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.