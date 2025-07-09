From serious security setups to cheap-and-cheerful indoor cams, these days it's easier than ever to keep a close eye on your property when you're away, or to check out the mysterious noise that came from the kitchen without leaving the comfort of your couch. And that peace of mind is on offer for a discounted rate this Amazon Prime Day, with some fantastic deals from trusted brands like Ring, Blink, Google Nest, and more.

There are some great deals on some of the best home security cameras, along with some fantastic alternatives, so whether you want added reassurance when out at work or want to check in on your furry friends, these camera deals are well worth a look.

Amazon Prime Day security camera deals in the US

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Once again, we're seeing this easy-to-use home security cam drop down to its lowest price, thanks to this fantastic 50% discount. You're getting a lot for under $20 here, with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, a built-in spotlight, a wide field of view, and the option to pair it with a weather-resistant adaptor to use it outdoors. There's also motion detection, app integration, and it works with Alexa, too.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're pleased to see it's gotten a massive $40 discount this Prime Day. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life that could last up to two years. It has a user-friendly app where you can make the most of the 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with a load more features on offer if you have a Blink subscription.

Google Nest Cam: was $179.99 now $116.99 at Amazon This Prime Day, there's over $60 off this battery-powered Google outdoor and indoor cam. It offers some great features without a subscription, including built-in intelligence that can identify and alert you to people, animals, and vehicles, and three hours of free event video history, with up to 60 days on offer with a Nest Aware subscription.

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon There's 50% off this easy-to-install Ring Indoor Cam right now, so you can enjoy 1080p HD video and two-way audio for $30 less than the list price. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa, and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date with what's happening.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon There's an incredible 50% off my favorite security cam right now, thanks to this Prime Day discount. It offers a great range of movement, allowing you to see a vast area of your home while you're away. It also boasts great quality HD video, two-way audio, and motion detection, with notifications to alert you of events as they occur.

WYZE Cam Pan v3: was $39.98 now $29.98 at Amazon Save $10 on this IP65-rated indoor and outdoor cam this Prime Day. Featuring 360-degree panning and 180-degree tilting, you can view the whole room in 1080p HD. With motion detection and motion tracking, this discreet security camera is ideal for keeping up with the action as it happens.

Amazon Prime Day security camera deals in the UK

Blink Mini 2: was £29.99 now £15.99 at Amazon Back down to the lowest price it's ever been, the Blink 2 is a super-low-cost security solution that can be used both indoors and out, when teamed up with the weather-resistant adapter (sold separately). There's plenty to love here, with 1080p HD live view, two-way audio, a built-in spotlight, and motion detection making it easier than ever to keep an eye on things.

Blink Outdoor 4: was £64.99 now £30.99 at Amazon The Outdoor 4 is one of the best outdoor security cameras on the market, and it's down to its lowest price ever this Prime Day thanks to this hefty 52% discount. Its IP65 rating means it's ready to face the British weather, and installation is easy as it's wire-free, with a battery life of up to two years. We were big fans of the easy-to-use app when we reviewed it, and appreciated the two-way audio and 1080p resolution.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £49.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for £25 less. This plug-in cam offers 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a reassuring privacy cover. It has motion detection, the easy-to-use companion app pings real-time notifications, and you can set it up to work with Alexa, too.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam: was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon You can get my favorite security cam for 50% less this Prime Day, making a saving of £35. This clever little camera can pan and tilt to enable you to see a bigger area of your home than the standard Indoor Cam, while offering the same great quality HD video and two-way audio. It detects motion within dedicated zones and pings real-time notifications to keep you up to date while you're away from home.