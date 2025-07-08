Knock, knock! These Ring Doorbell deals are no joke – here are the best ones to buy this Prime Day
These Ring Doorbell prices are at their lowest yet
It comes as no surprise that there are a bunch of good deals on Ring Doorbells this Amazon Prime Day, but we're grateful to see them nonetheless! And the good news is, as Prime Day has been stretched over a phenomenal four days this year, you've got enough time to read up on the deals on offer.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale in the US
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale in the UK
Whether you want to up your home security, get package delivery alerts, or catch your cat out past curfew, a Ring video doorbell will do the job nicely. However, do remember that you'll need a Ring subscription to make the most of all the fancy features.
If you're yet to enjoy some Primetime, now's your moment, as there's a load of deals popping up that could save you hundreds on big-name brands. And there are no worries if you're not a full member just yet, as you can easily sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to make the most of those discounts.
Cutting to the chase, here are the very best deals on Ring Doorbells this Prime Day:
Amazon Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals in the US
Satisfyingly simple to set up and use, this battery-operated doorbell offers peace of mind with motion detection and alerts, and head-to-toe video, so you can keep a close eye on any packages left outside your door. And it's down to a record-low price this Prime Day, thanks to this 50% off deal.
The Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the best video doorbells around, and now it's at its lowest price ever, thanks to this impressive price cut of $70. You get an expanded field of view when you opt for the Plus over the standard Video Doorbell, so you get an even better view of the goings-on outside your door. We were really impressed with the Doorbell Plus when we reviewed it, so we're very happy to see it get such a huge discount.
Formerly known as the Video Doorbell Pro 2, this wired doorbell offers HD quality and a head-to-toe view, along with clever features like 3D Motion Detection and Birds Eye View. With a deal equalling Black Friday lows, this $80 discount is well worth taking advantage of.
Amazon Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals in the UK
This nifty battery doorbell makes a great choice for anyone who likes to keep an eye on their deliveries, thanks to the head-to-toe video and motion detection alerts, and it's now down to a record low this Prime Day, with a 50% discount taking a whopping £50 off the price.
One of the best video doorbells is almost half price thanks to this generous Prime Day deal, which has knocked a massive £50 off the list price. Rated 4.5 stars in our review, we recommend the Doorbell Plus for its great video quality and the helpful head-to-toe view. You get an upgraded view with the Plus, as it offers a wider field of view compared to the standard Video Doorbell, so it's worth taking advantage of this great offer if that appeals to you.
Previously named the Video Doorbell Pro 2, you get some pretty cool features with this wired doorbell, including 3D Motion Detection and Birds Eye View. There's HD video quality and head-to-toe view on offer here, too, and with £70 off the list price, it looks like a steal to me.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.