We test a lot of video doorbells here at TechRadar, and our all-time favorite isn't from Ring – it's from Philips, and it's just hit a record-low price ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell is now down to $169.99 (was $235.99), making it one of the most affordable ways to secure your home and check on visitors – particularly since it doesn't need a subscription.

A subscription isn't essential to use a Ring doorbell, but without one, you can only watch what's happening on the camera live through your phone – the footage isn't stored anywhere. The Philips 7000 Series has 8GB internal storage, so your clips are saved right there, and you can access them whenever you want.

That convenience, plus its excellent video quality, means it's currently our number one pick for the best video doorbell, and it's one of the best smart home tech deals I've seen so far. Take a look at our full Amazon Prime Day hub to see what else is on offer.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell

Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell: was $235.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Philips 7000 Series currently holds the top spot in our roundup of the best video doorbells, and it's never been cheaper than with this early Prime Day deal. You don't have to pay a monthly subscription fee to store your videos either, and it comes with a separate plug-in chime so you can hear callers from anywhere in your house.

When we tested the Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell, we were impressed by its wide field of view, which comes courtesy of two cameras – one at face-height, and the other angled to capture packages left on your doorstep. It's a smart design, and the 2K footage is clear and crisp when viewed on your phone.

Wi-Fi connectivity is built in, so you don't need a separate hub (like you do with some other video doorbells), and it can be used with existing doorbell wiring or run from a rechargeable battery. What more could you want? Take a look at our full Philips 7000 Series Video Doorbell review for more details.

More early Prime Day smart home deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99, it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.