If you're looking for a new video doorbell, we've got the deal for you. The Swann Buddy4K is now just $99.99 at Amazon (was $199.99) – an epic 50% price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day. When we reviewed it, we were wowed by its "superb video quality" and excellent software, which earned it a place in our roundup of the best video doorbells.

Ring doorbells are excellent, but they all have one disadvantage: you need to pay a monthly subscription fee to store your videos in the cloud. That's not the case with the Swann Buddy4K, which lets you keep your footage on an SD card instead.

You can choose to pay for cloud-based storage if you want, but it's not essential. Storing your video locally means you can check through it any time without making extra payments for the privilege, to. It's a great way to save money and, with this early Amazon Prime Day deal, the Buddy4K is even better value.

Early Prime Day deal: Swann Buddy4K

Swann Buddy4K: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon We were thoroughly impressed by this wireless doorbell's video quality when we tested it. It's easily one of the best we've reviewed this year and, with 50% off in Amazon's early Prime Day sale, it's even easier to recommend. it comes bundled with an extra chime so you can hear and speak to visitors from anywhere in the house, too.

This isn't just a video doorbell, either. The Swann Buddy4K is also a fully-fledged home security camera with features like motion detection, and the ability to differentiate between subjects such as people, pets, cars, and packages.

"It’s possible to store videos by type – particularly handy if you want to find out when a parcel was left on the doorstep," said our reviewer Chris Price. "Alternatively, you can store videos in chronological order on the built-in MicroSD card."

The doorbell's AI assistant (which generates custom voice responses for visitors so you don't have to speak to them) was still in beta when we reviewed it but, even without this, it's an excellent device that comes highly recommended to help secure your home. See our full Swann Buddy4K review for more details.

