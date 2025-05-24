This renter-friendly Ring video doorbell just dropped back to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

If you're looking to give your home security a boost – or just keep an eye on who's come a' calling – the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is discounted to $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. That's back down to the lowest ever price on this model. It's just one of many excellent offers available right now in the Memorial Day sales.

We rate this model as one of the best video doorbells you can buy right now, scoring a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review. It offers a head-to-toe view of your visitors, plus color night vision, and strong motion detection. Because it's wireless, it's also a great choice for renters or anyone who doesn't want to fit a hard-wired bell.

Today's best Ring video doorbell deal

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is back down to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day. We have seen this deal before, but it doesn't crop up too often, and it's never been bettered. This model comes with a wide field of view, strong motion detection and color night vision, and it's wireless too, making it perfect for renters.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is our current favorite in the manufacturer's doorbell range. This wireless model is perfect for renters or anyone who doesn't want to hard-wire in a bell. On test, our reviewer found it super easy to set up.

The camera quality is impressive, and the head-to-toe view means you can use it to check out all of your entryway’s surroundings – including any packages that get delivered while you're out (although the fisheye effect used to achieve this is a little off-putting).

Unfortunately, some more advanced features require a Ring Protect subscription. These include advanced motion detection features and the ability to connect the bell to your Amazon Echo smart speaker.