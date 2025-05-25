These tiny Blink outdoor security cameras will protect your home day and night, and they're half price at Best Buy for Memorial Day

This year's Memorial Day deals are in full swing, including 50% off Blink security cameras at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up a single Blink Outdoor 4 camera for just $49.99 (was $99.99), which is one of the best prices we've seen for this top-rated weather-resistant camera.

The Blink Outdoor 4 currently holds a top spot in our roundup of the best home security cameras thanks to its beginner-friendly interface and incredible two-year battery life (each camera is totally wireless). For more details, take a look at our full Blink Outdoor 4 review.

• Browse all the Best Buy Memorial Day deals

If you want to protect your whole yard (or just get a better view of wildlife visiting your garden), you can save even more cash by grabbing a set of two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $89.99 (was $179.99), or five for $199.99 (was $399.99).

Today's best Blink Outdoor 4 deals

The multipack deals are particularly great value, and with the half-price Memorial Day deal, each camera in the pack of five costs just $20. That's extremely impressive considering their features, which include night vision, two-way audio, motion-detection, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa so you can control them via your smart speakers.