These tiny Blink outdoor security cameras will protect your home day and night, and they're half price at Best Buy for Memorial Day

This year's Memorial Day deals are in full swing, including 50% off Blink security cameras at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up a single Blink Outdoor 4 camera for just $49.99 (was $99.99), which is one of the best prices we've seen for this top-rated weather-resistant camera.
The Blink Outdoor 4 currently holds a top spot in our roundup of the best home security cameras thanks to its beginner-friendly interface and incredible two-year battery life (each camera is totally wireless). For more details, take a look at our full Blink Outdoor 4 review.
• Browse all the Best Buy Memorial Day deals
If you want to protect your whole yard (or just get a better view of wildlife visiting your garden), you can save even more cash by grabbing a set of two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $89.99 (was $179.99), or five for $199.99 (was $399.99).
Today's best Blink Outdoor 4 deals
This little weather-resistant outdoor camera is back down to its Black Friday deal price for Memorial Day. With two-year battery life, two-way audio, and 1080p resolution, it's a great way to keep tabs on your yard, or watch wildlife. You can also pick up a single Blink Outdoor 4 camera for the same price at Amazon if you prefer.
Want to cover your yard from two angles? This double pack of Blink 4 cameras is even better value than the single unit, and with black and white night vision, they'll let you monitor your home day and night. Again, Amazon has matched Best Buy's price for Memorial Day.
With this special Memorial Day deal, each Blink Outdoor 4 camera costs just $20. You won't find a more cost-effective way to protect your home, and with two-year battery life, they're truly set-and-forget. Amazon has matched this price, too.
The multipack deals are particularly great value, and with the half-price Memorial Day deal, each camera in the pack of five costs just $20. That's extremely impressive considering their features, which include night vision, two-way audio, motion-detection, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa so you can control them via your smart speakers.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
