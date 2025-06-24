Our pick for the best home security camera to use outdoors has dramatically dropped in price in this massive early Amazon Prime Day deal that's available to all and not just Prime members. Right now, you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 at Amazon for $44.99 (was $99.99).

It's the cheapest the Blink Outdoor 4 has been all year and is only $5 more than the previous record-low price from Black Friday. That’s the price for just one camera, which also comes with a Sync Module 2, AA lithium metal batteries, mounting kit, USB cable, and power adapter.

However, Amazon is also running a promotion for bundles of up to eight cameras. The Blink Outdoor can only monitor one angle of your home at a time, so you may want more than one, depending on how large your home is or how much area you want to cover.

Today's best Blink camera deal

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Like its name might suggest, the Blink Outdoor 4 camera is one of our best choices as an entry-level home security camera for the outside. It’s a relatively inexpensive home security option with an easy, wire-free setup, two-year battery life, and a user-friendly app. You can view 1080p live HD footage and speak with the two-way audio directly from your phone without any extra charge. However, to access premium features like sharing and saving clips via the cloud, you need the separately sold Blink Subscription Plan.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is the latest model and a top pick in our best outdoor security camera guide.

It’s an uncomplicated choice as an entry-level home security camera, particularly because of its wire-free setup and two-year battery life. It also boasts handy features such as two-way audio, 1080p live HD footage, and enhanced motion detection. If you use a power adapter, you don’t need to use batteries, but you lose the wireless advantage.

We also highlight the user-friendly application in our Blink Outdoor 4 review. You can see whatever’s happening around your home at any time and even speak from the camera using the Blink app. It's even more user-friendly when paired with a Blink Subscription Plan, which gives you access to features including the ability to save and share clips on the cloud, but that requires you to pay extra for the subscription.