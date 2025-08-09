The best earbuds are perfect for listening to your favorite tunes, catching up on that life-changing podcast, and even taking a call from a friend or family member. Even if you're looking for a pair that won't break the bank, you'll still want reasonable sound quality and a comfortable fit.

One product that achieves both is the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which are on sale at Amazon for $99.95 (was $169.95). This $70 saving means that they're only $10 more expensive than their previous record-low price.

We rated the Beats Studio Buds Plus four out of five stars and named them our overall best earbuds pick in our best Beats headphones list. Feeling tempted? I know I am.

Today's best Beats earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The Plus version of the Beats Studio Buds offers longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, an added Transparency mode, and more. Considering that the standard Studio Buds will still cost you around $85, I think the extra $15 is well worth the gains in sound quality and features while they're at this low price on Amazon.

According to our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, these earbuds boast "a stunning design, great battery life and a firm yet comfortable fit." Sounds pretty good so far.

Full transparency though, we weren't blown away by the sound quality, but they'll be more than sufficient for most people. More positively, they are also relatively feature-packed, with great features migrated from the iOS world, such as spatial audio.

As usual, the battery life is stellar. The Beats Studio Buds Plus last about six hours with just the buds and up to 24 hours with the charging case. Using active noise cancellation will cut that time by a bunch, but it still should support about two days of use with the case.

