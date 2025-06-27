Whether you want to up your security measures or check your cat hasn’t completed its plans for world domination, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam can help you keep an eye on the goings-on at home.

Indoor security camera footage comes in useful for all kinds of scenarios. Say one wants to establish precisely who scratched the paintwork after trying to jump through a closed skylight – it’s great for that. Just keep in mind that the audio and visual quality of recordings can vary vastly between security cameras, so it’s important to look for one that offers the best specs within your budget.

In terms of recording quality, videos are satisfyingly clear thanks to the 1080p HD resolution, and visuals play smoothly without any major pixelation or lagging. And, aside from a bit of tinniness, the sound quality is good too; recorded words are easy to distinguish, and I haven’t encountered any issues with the sound not aligning with the video.

The Ring Home app is both responsive in use and in keeping me well-informed with notifications. Privacy and activity zones were easy to set up and shape, as there are six points I could adjust to create each zone. Both features work well, and save me from constant notifications from high-traffic areas in my home.

While it may not be the cheapest on the market, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam’s features, specs, and app make it worth the $79.99 / £69.99 / AU$129 price tag. Having said that, there are often offers to be found either directly from Ring or Amazon. And, most importantly, as Ring is an Amazon brand, it’s bound to see some decent discounts come Prime Day. Last Cyber Monday, I saw the price drop to just $49.99 / £44.99, so there could be some serious savings to be had this Amazon Prime Day.



It’s worth noting that, while you do still get instant notifications, can access the live feed, and use the two-way talk feature, a subscription is required if you want to review or store footage after an event has occurred – there’s no option for local storage here. For more details about pricing, take a look at our guide to Ring subscriptions, which breaks down what features are available in each of the Ring Home Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers.

I don’t have a Premium subscription, but if I did, I might be able to get to the jist of my kitties' hijinx quicker with access to the Smart Video Search feature, and, at some point, the Video Description feature, too, which at the time of writing this is only available to Ring Premium subscribers in the US and Canada.

While the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam does a good job of capturing cat-based catastrophes, I do really wish that it had motion tracking. This feature isn’t a necessity if the camera has a view of the whole room, but it’d be a very useful addition for situations when this isn’t possible. If motion tracking is a must for you, I’d recommend taking a look at the IMOU Rex 3D instead.



If you’re on a mission to find one of the best home security cams, you should be quite pleased with the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, thanks to its prompt detection, high-quality footage, and reassuring privacy features. For a more detailed account of what this little security camera can do, have a read through my full Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam review.

