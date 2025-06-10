Watch out Ring – this new video doorbell from IMOU has a rotating camera to track visitors, and AI to detect loiterers

The IMOU Doorbell 2S has a panning camera to track visitors

Its 180-degree field of view covers the whole front of your home

It has AI person-detection and can alert you to individuals loitering outside

IMOU, a company that makes some of the best home security cameras we've tested here at TechRadar, has launched a new video doorbell with a rotating camera to track and follow visitors as they move across your property.

The IMOU Doorbell 2S can be used wired or wirelessly, and comes bundled with an indoor chime that you can plug in anywhere in your home. The chime (known as the DS2S Gong) also holds an SD card for local video storage, and functions as a Wi-Fi extender.

The IMOU Doorbell 2S has a 2K resolution, which isn't the highest around (many of the best video doorbells can now record in 4K), but its panning lens provides an extra wide field of view for monitoring the whole front of your house without blind spots.

The panning tech also eliminates the need for an angled bracket, which is necessary for mounting some other doorbells on awkward doorframes.

Anti-loitering

The new doorbell uses passive infrared (PIR) and smart human detection to help reduce false alarms, sending you real-time alerts when a person is at the door while ignoring animals and vehicles. It also has 'loitering detection' to warn you if someone is hanging around by your home to a long time.

If you want to confront those suspicious individuals, the IMOU Doorbell 2DS even offers a voice changer so you can address them while protecting your identity.

It's currently available in the UK from Currys for £79.99 (about $110 / AU$170). I've contacted IMOU to ask about availability in the US and Australia, and will update this article when I have more details.

The IMOU Doorbell 2S can be used subscription-free, but if you want cloud storage as a backup, you can register for IMOU Protect for £3.49 (about $5 / AU$7) per month, or £34.99 (about $50 / AU$70) per year.