Philips Hue starter kits are going cheap at Amazon right now, so grab one while you can

We've tested dozens of smart lights here at TechRadar, and Philips Hue bulbs have been our top recommendation for years. They're super bright, easy to use, long-lasting – and now they're cheaper than ever at Amazon where you can snag a Philips Hue Starter Kit for just $109.99 (was $159.99). That's even better than the Prime Day deals we saw earlier this month.

I have Philips Hue lights in my apartment, and they're super convenient. I can control them with spoken commands via my smart speaker, link them to sensors so they activate when I walk in the door, and set them to run on a schedule so it looks like I'm always home. And that's just a few examples of what they can do.

Today's best Philips Hue starter kit deal

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit: was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon This is a huge saving off this Philips Hue bundle, which is cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon right now. The set includes two Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (which can be used on a wall or as a handheld remote) and the Philips Hue Bridge to link it all together.

This particular kit includes two White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which can be set to emit warm or cool light, or thousands of different RGB colors. You can choose the color manually or apply preset scenes from the Philips Hue app, and the lights and their brightness can be instructed to change depending on the time of day, or when triggered by an event.

You also get the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch, which not only adjusts the brightness of your lights but also lets you cycle between different lighting scenes with a press of the Hue button. It comes with a wall mount that you can attach using screws or self-adhesive tape, and you can remove it to use as a handheld remote. See my full Philips Hue Dimmer Switch review for more details.

Finally, you get the Philips Hue Bridge, which plugs into your router and creates a Zigbee mesh network that connects all your Hue lights and other devices to one another, and lets you control all their advanced functions through the Philips Hue app.

It's a great bundle to get you started with Philips Hue smart lighting, and with this deal there's never been a better time to snap it up.