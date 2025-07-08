Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on Philips Hue bulbs, grab new lights for your setup, or get started with your first room. There are some spectacular deals in the US right now, but my favorite by far is the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K for a record-breaking $244.99 (was $349.99). It's the first time this new version of the box (which launched last year) has dropped below $300.

If you're just starting out with Philips Hue, you can grab a Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit for only $96.07 (was $159.99) including two bulbs, a dimmer switch, and the Philips Hue Hub to connect them all to your Wi-Fi router and one another.

Need extra bulbs? You can grab three A19 White & Color Ambiance bulbs for a mere $79.64 (was $134.99), which makes them just $26.55 each. A real Prime Day bargain.

Amazon Prime Day Philips Hue deals in the US

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (A19): was $159.99 now $96.07 at Amazon Looking for your first Philips Hue lights? This is the perfect set for you, and it's got an epic 40% price cut for Prime Day. The kit includes two A19 screw fitting bulbs, plus the great Hue Dimmer Switch (which I tested last month, and love), plus the Hue Bridge that plugs into your router and links everything together. An absolute steal.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K: was $349.99 now $244.99 at Amazon This is it – the best Philips Hue deal I've seen so far this Prime Day. The 8K version of the Sync Box only launched last year, and this is the first time I've seen it below $300. It connects to your TV and any HDMI input (including consoles) so your Hue lights can extend the colors from your screen throughout your room.

Philips Hue Play TV White & Color Ambiance Lightstrip: was $299.99 now $209.98 at Amazon If you've got a Sync Box, you'll probably want a Hue Play Lightstrip to go around the back of your TV, and this 75-inch one is back down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day 2025. It's a piece of cake to fit and will add a new dimension to movies and games (I love it).

Amazon Prime Day Philips Hue deals in the UK

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (E27): was £134.99 now £96.49 at Amazon Looking for your first Philips Hue bulbs? This is the deal for you, with two screw fitting bulbs (ideal for ceilings or lamps), a Smart Button that you can customize to do anything you want, and the Philips Hue Bridge to connect it all together (plus any other Hue lights you snag on Prime Day).

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (GU10): was £135.66 now £101.99 at Amazon Replace the boring spotlights in your kitchen with these shade-shifting Philips Hue bulbs, for a record-low price. The set includes the Philips Hue Bridge, which links them to each other and the Philips Hue app, plus a smart button that you can customize to turn them on and off, change their color, dim them, or anything else you fancy.

Philips Hue Go 2.0: was £79.99 now £51.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest this smart table lamp has been since 2022 (I've been keeping track). It's ideal to add ambience to any room, but personally I think it works best as a wake-up light to brighten gradually in the morning. Forget phone alarms, this is the gentle way to wake.

Philips Hue Play Gradient PC Lightstrip: was £149.99 now £79.49 at Amazon An enormous Prime Day saving for PC gamers. This strip fits behind your monitor (it's compatible with 32-inch to 34-inch screens) and works with the Philips Hue Play PC app to extend the colours from your display dynamically while you're playing. It's not been this price since Prime Day 2024.