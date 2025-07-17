Amazon offered some reasonable deals on Philips Hue smart lights in last week's Prime Day sales, but I've just spotted an offer that blows them all out of the water. Right now, you can pick up a three-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs for just $79.99 (was $134.99) at Amazon. That's cheaper than they've been in months, and almost as low as last year's Black Friday price.

These are some of the best smart lights around right now. They fit into any standard screw fitting ceiling light or lamp, and can be set to thousands of different colors using the Philips Hue app. A pack of three usually hovers around the $110 mark at Amazon, so this is a great saving.

To get the most out of these bulbs (including setting schedules, connecting them to switches, and operating them via a smart speaker) you'll also need the Philips Hue Bridge, which connects all your Hue products via a Zigbee mesh network, but you can also control their color and switch them on and off using Bluetooth alone.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue Bridge: was $59.99 now $40 at Amazon If you want to connect your Hue bulbs to one another, and to other devices like switches and smart speakers, you'll need this little device, which plugs into your Wi-Fi router. Luckily for you, it's also received a hefty price cut post-Prime Day, with a third off the list price, so it's a great time to grab one.

Getting the Bridge and bulbs separately with these two deals is much cheaper than buying them bundled together as part of a starter kit. so don't miss out.