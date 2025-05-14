Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K crashes to record-low price – here's how to get the maximum discount

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K has just dropped to a record-low price in the Hue Bright Days sale.

The deal brings the Sync Box 8K down to just $244.99 (was $349.99) – and if you've not already signed up to the Philips Hue newsletter, registering now will knock an extra 15% off, cutting the total price to $208.24 for an enormous total saving of $141.75.

If you're not familiar with the Sync Box, it connects to your TV and any HDMI source, and makes movies and games more immersive by allowing compatible Hue lights to mirror the colors on the screen. For full details, take a look at our full Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K review.

The Sync Box 8K launched in September 2024, and was a much-needed upgrade that plays nicely with 4K and 8K content at refresh rates up to 120Hz. That was the good news. The bad news was the price tag, which was even higher than that of the 4K box, and prohibitive for many movie buffs and gamers. But not any more.

Today's best Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K deal

The Philips Hue system currently holds the number one spot in our roundup of the best smart lights, and for good reason. Whether you pair it with a Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip, a pair of Hue Play Light Bars, or a Hue Gradient Signe Lamp, the Sync Box 8K will add a whole new dimension to your home cinema experience.

If you need some lights to go along with your Sync Box, we've rounded up some of today's best offers for you below. You'll also want to take a look at the full Philips Hue Brights Days sale, which includes some great mix-and-match offers on lights and accessories.