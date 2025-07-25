Right now, Amazon has cut the prices of heaps of Philips Hue lights and bundles, including starter kits with the Philips Hue Bridge that's the foundation of any Hue smart lighting setup. The best offer is the Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip Starter Kit, now just $55.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That's an epic saving of 44% off the list price.

Rather have bulbs? You can snag the Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit for a record-low price of $97.49 (was $139.99) at Amazon, with two screw-fitting bulbs that are perfect for upgrading your ceiling fixtures or lamps, plus the Hue Bridge.

I've rounded up all the best deals in this sneaky sale for you below, but you can also browse all today's Philips Hue offers at Amazon yourself if you prefer.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit: was $139.99 now $97.49 at Amazon This set includes two A19 screw-fitting White & Color Ambiance bulbs (the ones that can be set to any temperature of white light and thousands of RGB colors), plus the Philips Hue Bridge hub to connect them to your router and each other. It's a great value bundle, and this is the cheapest it's ever been (including Prime Day and Black Friday deals).

Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip Starter Kit: was $99.99 now $55.99 at Amazon There's a huge 44% off this starter kit, including the Philips Hue Bridge and a White & Color Ambiance Solo Lightstrip, which you can use to add light and color anywhere in your home. The Hue Bridge alone has a list price of $59.99, so you're effectively getting the strip free.

Philips Hue bulbs and strips are some of the best smart lights you can buy, but they can be very expensive if you pay full price. With these deals they're much more affordable, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your lamps and ceiling lights, there's never been a better time to take the plunge.

Can't see the bundle you're looking for above? Check below for more of today's best offers on Philips Hue starter kits, including ones with more affordable White Ambiance bulbs (which offer different white light temperatures but no colored lighting). Our guide to Philips Hue bulb types explains more.