Right now, Amazon has cut the prices of heaps of Philips Hue lights and bundles, including starter kits with the Philips Hue Bridge that's the foundation of any Hue smart lighting setup. The best offer is the Philips Hue Solo Lightstrip Starter Kit, now just $55.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That's an epic saving of 44% off the list price.
Rather have bulbs? You can snag the Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit for a record-low price of $97.49 (was $139.99) at Amazon, with two screw-fitting bulbs that are perfect for upgrading your ceiling fixtures or lamps, plus the Hue Bridge.
I've rounded up all the best deals in this sneaky sale for you below, but you can also browse all today's Philips Hue offers at Amazon yourself if you prefer.
Today's best Philips Hue deals
This set includes two A19 screw-fitting White & Color Ambiance bulbs (the ones that can be set to any temperature of white light and thousands of RGB colors), plus the Philips Hue Bridge hub to connect them to your router and each other. It's a great value bundle, and this is the cheapest it's ever been (including Prime Day and Black Friday deals).
There's a huge 44% off this starter kit, including the Philips Hue Bridge and a White & Color Ambiance Solo Lightstrip, which you can use to add light and color anywhere in your home. The Hue Bridge alone has a list price of $59.99, so you're effectively getting the strip free.
This LED strip creates an Ambilight style effect around your TV, mirroring the colors at the edge of the screen. Connect it to a Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box for a totally immersive experience at a record-low price. This deal is for the 55-inch version, but the 65-inch and 75-inch strips are also on offer.
Philips Hue bulbs and strips are some of the best smart lights you can buy, but they can be very expensive if you pay full price. With these deals they're much more affordable, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your lamps and ceiling lights, there's never been a better time to take the plunge.
Can't see the bundle you're looking for above? Check below for more of today's best offers on Philips Hue starter kits, including ones with more affordable White Ambiance bulbs (which offer different white light temperatures but no colored lighting). Our guide to Philips Hue bulb types explains more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
