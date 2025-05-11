Philips Hue bulb types explained: choose the right lights for your home

So you've decided that you want to install Philips Hue lights at home? It's a great idea (they're the best smart lights around according to our expert reviewers), but there are so many different types of bulbs, and at very different prices, that it can be hard to know which ones are right for you.

That's where we come in. We've put together this guide to help you understand the three main types of Philips Hue lights – White, White Ambiance, and White and Color Ambiance – so you can pick the one that's right for each corner of your home.

Remember, you're not limited to one type of light within a room; you can have fun mixing and matching to create a setup that's both functional and atmospheric. For example, you might like to install White Ambiance bulbs in your living room's main ceiling lights, but add White and Color Ambiance LED strips to your coving to add a touch of drama for movie nights.

First though, a word on controls. If you're only planning to fit one or two Philips Hue bulbs and you're happy to operate them from your phone, there's no need to buy anything else. Just select the Bluetooth option in the Philips Hue app, follow the instructions to connect them, and you're ready to go.

If you want to install a lot of lights, or you want to trigger them using devices like cameras, sensors, or a camera, you'll need a Philips Hue Bridge. This is a small hub that connects to your router and creates a mesh network that links all your Philips Hue devices to one another.

The Hue Bridge also lets you connect your lights to the major smart home ecosystems, so that you can control your lights using one of the best smart speakers.

Philips Hue White

Philips Hue White lights can be dimmed, and toggled on and off, but don't change color (Image credit: Signify)

These are the simplest and cheapest Philips Hue lights, but they're the perfect choice for a lot of rooms. They don't change color at all, but give a soft, warm white light, and can be triggered or dimmed remotely using the Philips Hue app, or devices like switches and sensors if you have a Philips Hue Bridge.

There are Philips Hue White bulbs for all the most common light fixtures, including screw and bayonet bulbs, and spotlights. I find them particularly useful for cupboards (triggered by a contact sensor when I open the door) and bathrooms. They're great for hallways too, particularly when triggered by a motion sensor – no more fumbling for a wall switch when you get home at night.

Philips Hue White Ambiance

Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs can emit white light at different temperatures (Image credit: Signify)

This is where the confusion can creep in. White Ambiance bulbs are similar to the White bulbs above, but with one important difference: they let you change the 'color temperature' of the light. You can't make it purple or lime green, but you can pick a shade of white from cool (blue-toned) to warm (yellow-toned).

These bulbs are a particularly good choice for bedrooms, because you can set them to shift from cool light during the day to warmer tones in the evening, helping you wind down and relax ready for bed. They also work well with the Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch, which you can program to shift your smart lights from warm to cool as you turn the knob.

If you want to give your light fittings a vintage look, check out the Philips Hue Filament collection, which are White and Color Ambiance lights designed to resemble old Edison bulbs. They look particularly chic in table lamps, or in feature lights without shades.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance

If you want to set a mood with RGB lighting, Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance lights are the ones to choose (Image credit: Philips Hue)

This is the type of smart lighting that usually comes to mind when you think of the name 'Philips Hue'. These lights can be set to millions of different RGB colors, which you can define manually or set by choosing a 'scene' using the Philips Hue app.

You can also use them like White Ambiance lights, picking a warm, cool, or neutral shade of white. This makes them practical for everyday use, as well as for setting the mood for parties and movie nights.

Almost all Philips Hue bulbs are available in White and Color Ambiance versions, with the exception of Filament bulbs (having a pink or blue Edison bulb would break the illusion somewhat). White and Color Ambiance bulbs are also used in most of the company's lamps, such as the Philips Hue Twilight wake-up light.

White and Color Ambiance lights are the most expensive way to illuminate your home, but placed carefully they can look stunning.