Got Philips Hue lights? This new customizable button could make them even smarter

A new Philips Hue Smart Button is likely to launch in the coming months

Testing documents suggest it'll have a similar design to the original button

The button might work with the forthcoming Philips Hue AI assistant

It looks like Signify – the company behind Philips Hue – is preparing to launch a new smart button to let you control your lights with a tap from anywhere in your house.

The news comes from Fabian of Hueblog.com, who spotted a listing for a new device from Signify on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). All devices capable of sending radio signals have to be registered with the FCC before they can be sold in the US, so it's often a good source of early info on products that'll be hitting the shelves soon.

Although there are no photos, we can glean several details from the FCC filing. The product is classified as a 'digital transmission system', and supporting documents (including the location of its FCC approval label and its testing report) reveal that it will be a small, circular device using Zigbee technology, with specifications very similar to the original Hue Smart Button.

"There will be no functional differences to the previous model and the form factor will basically remain the same," concludes Fabian. "However, the second-generation Hue Smart Button will be slightly larger and more angular, and the overall design will be a little more sophisticated."

What to expect

We're big fans of the original Philips Hue Smart Button here at TechRadar. When he reviewed it back in 2023, our reviewer Alistair Charlton appreciated how easy it is to install using either its wall-mounting plate or small adhesive disc. Whichever one you choose, the button itself just snaps into place magnetically, and can be removed and used as a remote whenever you like.

The Smart Button can perform two functions of your choice – one when it's pressed once, and another when it's pressed and held. It's much simpler than the Philips Hue Tap Dial Switch, which works as a dimmer with four programmable buttons in the center, but the Smart Button is a convenient and affordable way to operate your smart lights without using voice commands or an app.

What interests me is the timing. We know that Signify will soon be introducing an AI assistant for Philips Hue lights, which will use generative AI to create custom lighting schemes. It will be interesting to see whether we can use this assistant to program the button, or tap the button to cycle through AI-generated scene options.

Hopefully it will come in black as well. The Tap Dial Switch is available in a choice of colors, and a darker option would make the tiny button an even more discreet way to operate your lights.