Get 20% off audiovisual gear at Elgato with our exclusive code
Decks, lights, cables, and more – all discounted
Elgato is an innovative brand that has been revolutionising the audiovisual industry since its inception over 25 years ago. Elgato products are affordable, useful, and built well, which makes them a name you can trust.
For a very limited time, you can save 20% sitewide with code “SUMMER”. The code might not be stackable with on-sale products, but you'll still save a lot with this simple discount code.
Our favorite picks are the Stream Deck Neo, Wave Neo, Prompter, and Game Capture Neo. You can read more about these as well as discover their discounted prices below.
How to save 20% at Elgato
Our top picks from Elgato
Stream Deck Neo
A fully customizable deck with eight keys that help you automate tasks and manage your apps. This is a must-have for creatives and anyone wanting to supercharge their productivity.
$74.99 (was $99.99)
Wave Neo
This innovative microphone from Elgato makes capturing or recording audio fun and easy. Just pop it on your desk, and it'll capture your voice with all the clarity of a premium microphone. It’s also really simple to use—so you can plug in and unmute with confidence.
$59.99 (was $89.99)
Prompter
Make your video recordings look super professional with this teleprompter. Its built-in display lets you project not only text but apps and windows too. Now it's even easier to maintain eye contact, present clearly, and make content faster than ever.
$199.99 (was $299.99)
Game Capture Neo
A powerful device that turns you into a creator. It connects your console to your gaming screen and laptop or iPad, so you can record or stream like a pro. Plus, it works with any app, so you can get going right away.
$99.99 (was $129.99)
These are just a few of our favorites but the code applies sitewide, so why not head over to the Elgato website and see what tickles your fancy?
The code is available from July 12th to 13th, but if you missed out, make sure you check out our Elgato coupon codes for other ways to save.
