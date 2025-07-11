Prime Day deals are coming to a close, but there are still some fantastic sales to be had, especially when it comes to computing. If you just snagged one of the incredible gaming laptop or PC deals going on, you'll need some accessories to go with it. That's exactly why I scoured Amazon to bring you the PC peripheral deals worth seeing.

I've rounded up Prime Day discounts on keyboards, mice, headphones, and more. These will tie your whole setup together, and at these prices? They're basically no-brainers.

Amazon Prime Day PC accessory deals in the US

Save $25 Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon The Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse features a comfortable ergonomic design, near-silent clicks, 8,000 DPI, and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or a USB-A receiver. It's also entirely customizable in the Logi Options+ app, allowing you to assign different functions to the side buttons and scroll wheels for control in an instant.

Save $40 Keychron Q1 Pro: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon I use this keyboard just about every day for work, gaming, and everyday browsing. Keychron was one of the first companies I saw use pre-lubed switches, and the rest of the industry is finally catching up. The typing feel is unrivaled on the Q1 Pro, and the all-metal chassis gives this keyboard a premium edge you're hard pressed to get anywhere else. Plus, I love that programmable vertical volume knob. You can choose between brown (my personal choice), red, and Banana K Pro key switches.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon You can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise.

Save $245 SteelSeries Arena 9: was $679.99 now $434.99 at Amazon Prime Day brought major savings to these SteelSeries surround sound speakers. If you want full immersion for your single player story games, these will take your experience to the next level. They earned 4.5-stars in our review for their full-sounding audio and wealth of connectivity options at full price, making them a steal with this huge Prime Day discount.

Save $49.76 Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $139.99 now $90.23 at Amazon The Blue Yeti puts control at your fingertips with dedicated headphone volume, gain control, and capture mode dials alongside an instant mute button. Plus, you can detach it from the base it comes with and screw in an adjustable microphone arm in just a few steps. It'll have you sounding crisp and clear for under $100 with this awesome Prime Day discount.