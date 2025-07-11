If you just bought a new computer, these are the 9 must-have peripherals you should buy before Prime deals disappear
Mice, keyboards, and more at prices you don't want to miss
Prime Day deals are coming to a close, but there are still some fantastic sales to be had, especially when it comes to computing. If you just snagged one of the incredible gaming laptop or PC deals going on, you'll need some accessories to go with it. That's exactly why I scoured Amazon to bring you the PC peripheral deals worth seeing.
I've rounded up Prime Day discounts on keyboards, mice, headphones, and more. These will tie your whole setup together, and at these prices? They're basically no-brainers.
Amazon Prime Day PC accessory deals in the US
The Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse features a comfortable ergonomic design, near-silent clicks, 8,000 DPI, and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or a USB-A receiver. It's also entirely customizable in the Logi Options+ app, allowing you to assign different functions to the side buttons and scroll wheels for control in an instant.
For the price Amazon is selling the DeathAdder V3 Pro at, this is a must-see mouse deal. We awarded the DeathAdder 5-stars in our review for its top-of-the-line performance, excellent design, and staunch battery life. Cash in on this huge discount before Prime Day ends!
If you're into competitive online gaming, the Corsair K70 Pro TKL comes equipped with pre-lubed Hall-effect key switches, giving you an immediate advantage over your opponents. It's got per-key customizable RGB, and it earned 4-stars in my review because of its impressive performance, satisfying typing feel, and plug-and-play functionality.
I use this keyboard just about every day for work, gaming, and everyday browsing. Keychron was one of the first companies I saw use pre-lubed switches, and the rest of the industry is finally catching up. The typing feel is unrivaled on the Q1 Pro, and the all-metal chassis gives this keyboard a premium edge you're hard pressed to get anywhere else. Plus, I love that programmable vertical volume knob. You can choose between brown (my personal choice), red, and Banana K Pro key switches.
You can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise.
Perfect for anyone looking to get a headset for, well, any platform whatsoever. This Xbox variant works on any machine, so the value here is undeniable. I've also included the lowest prices for the other platform variants below.
PS5/PC headset (white): $99.74 at Amazon
PC/PS5 headset (white): $104.99 at Amazon
Prime Day brought major savings to these SteelSeries surround sound speakers. If you want full immersion for your single player story games, these will take your experience to the next level. They earned 4.5-stars in our review for their full-sounding audio and wealth of connectivity options at full price, making them a steal with this huge Prime Day discount.
The Blue Yeti puts control at your fingertips with dedicated headphone volume, gain control, and capture mode dials alongside an instant mute button. Plus, you can detach it from the base it comes with and screw in an adjustable microphone arm in just a few steps. It'll have you sounding crisp and clear for under $100 with this awesome Prime Day discount.
If you're looking for a high-performance webcam this Prime Day, the 4K Link 2C from Insta360 should be at the top of your list. With a significant $50 saving to be made here, this is the only 4K webcam I'd recommend buying right now.
