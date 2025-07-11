OK, hold on to your hats as I think I've found the best Prime Day laptop deal I've ever seen – and I've been covering Prime Days for 10 years now.

I'm talking about saving an absolutely ridiculous $1,320 on one of the most powerful gaming laptops ever, with the RTX 5090-toting HP Omen Max gaming laptop now $2,279.99 (was $3,599.99).

While $2,280 is still a lot of money, I really can't emphasize enough how good this deal is considering the hardware you get. It's also worryingly easy to miss, as you need to apply the code LEVELUP20 at the checkout before you buy.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

On HP's website, the laptop is listed as having a 19% reduction, saving you a hefty $700. However, by adding the voucher, you get a further 20% off. While HP advertises the code, it's still quite easy to overlook, especially as the full discount doesn't get calculated until you add the laptop to your shopping cart and then type in the code. Some people might give up before then if they only see the initial $700 discount.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best HP Omen Max deal in your region.

Today's best HP Omen Max deal

Save $1,320 HP Omen Max: was $3,599.99 now $2,279.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

GPU: Nvidia RTX 5090 This is an absolutely phenomenal deal from HP that is easy to miss. On HP's website it's offering a very decent $700 off this incredibly powerful gaming laptop. However if you put the code LEVELUP20 in at the checkout, you get a further 20% discount for a total saving of a phenomenal $1,320 – quite possibly the biggest discount I've ever seen for a single product on Prime Day. For the price, you're getting an absolutely incredible gaming laptop packed with cutting-edge components, including a 24-core Intel Core Ultra processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM and the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card – the best laptop GPU you can get right now. You'll be able to play any game at maximum settings on its 2K screen for years to come (and you can hook it up to a 4K monitor and it won't skip a beat either).

You literally won't get a gaming laptop at this level for this kind of price. Amazingly, at $2,279.99 this entire gaming laptop is cheaper than a single RTX 5090 desktop GPU (Amazon is selling one for $2,899.99!).

Now, the laptop version of the RTX 5090 found in the HP Omen Max (and other high-end gaming laptops) isn't as powerful as the desktop version, but this still showcases why this offer is so incredible, as you're also getting a best-in-class Intel Core Ultra CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

I really can't believe how good this deal is, and how easy it is to miss; if I didn't go through the process of putting the laptop into the checkout and entering in the code, I was going to dismiss the offer, as the website initially only shows the smaller price cut, which can be confusing. Not sure why HP doesn't just show the final massive reduction without the need for a code, but maybe it would sell out super-quickly.

As it stands, this deal is due to end at midnight tonight anyway, so if you're tempted you might not have long to grab this incredible offer.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals