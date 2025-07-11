If you want a small purchase that can make a big difference, let me recommend UGREEN's charger with two USB-C ports and folding pins for travel – it's really helped make my life a little easier. You can get the UGREEN 45W dual USB-C charger for $20 (was $29) at Amazon US, while in the UK, you can get the UGREEN 40W dual USB-C folding charger for £16.97 (was £19.98).

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Because of the difference in UK and US electrical outlets, these are obviously two slightly different products, but they're essentially the same device: chargers with enough power to juice anything from my AirPods to my MacBook Air, even at the same time, and with folding pins to make them really easy to pack away for travel.

If I didn't already use the UGREEN one multiple times per week, this would be next on my list of Amazon Prime Day buys.

Amazon Prime Day deal: UGREEN 45W dual USB-C charger (US)

Amazon Prime Day deal: UGREEN 40W dual USB-C charger (UK)

UGREEN 40W dual USB-C charger: was £19.98 now £16.97 at Amazon The UK version I use is this great folding model, which is capable of 20W of power output per USB-C port, and packs into a small cube-like shape for traveling, with a solid build quality. The discount here may not look large, but it's more about the actual price – this is great value, in my experience.

Now that we're well into the USB-C world, I've found this dual-port charger really helps with keeping things to an absolute minimum while traveling – including while preparing to travel, which is the more useful thing.

When I go anywhere overnight (or longer), I just throw this in my bag with a long USB-C cable and my Apple Watch charging cable. The 20W output per channel is high enough to charge a MacBook Air, and the one USB-C cable can charge my laptop, iPhone or AirPods Pro 2 (which have a killer deal of their own for Prime Day – don't miss it!). The Apple Watch cable can charge my watch or my AirPods Pro 2.

So by having those two cables connected to this charger, I have flexible options for what I'm charging at the same time. I mainly just keep them all together in my regular backpack just in a bundle, and they're always ready to go, and the dual-port charger is the centerpiece.

It also means I only need one adapter when I'm in another country, so that doubly helps to travel lighter – and it means that if a hotel room doesn't have many outlets, I'm good juicing up everything from a single point.

It's not like this thing cooks my meals and takes my kids to school, but it's taken one potential pain point, and I'd never go back – I think it's a pretty good price for convenience and a little peace of mind.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK