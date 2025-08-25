Surfshark has conducted a review of location-hungry social media apps, including X, Instagram, and Snapchat

Of the 10 social media apps analyzed, X demands the most granular location data

Data was collected in August 2025 from the Apple App Store

Think you’ve got your privacy covered? It could be time to give that a rethink, especially if you’re a regular user of X and other social media apps.

A study from leading VPN provider Surfshark has analyzed the default location permissions required by the top 10 social media apps in the Apple App Store and found that most of them are very data-hungry – if not stalker-y.

Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram, Threads, and Facebook especially know a lot about where you are… even if you’re using one of the best VPN apps.