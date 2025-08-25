Revealed: X knows where you are, but YouTube doesn’t care

published

Social media wants your location – and X is the most data hungry

Popular social media apps on an Apple iPhone: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, and Threads.
(Image credit: Kenneth Cheung/via Getty Images)
  • Surfshark has conducted a review of location-hungry social media apps, including X, Instagram, and Snapchat
  • Of the 10 social media apps analyzed, X demands the most granular location data
  • Data was collected in August 2025 from the Apple App Store

Think you’ve got your privacy covered? It could be time to give that a rethink, especially if you’re a regular user of X and other social media apps.

A study from leading VPN provider Surfshark has analyzed the default location permissions required by the top 10 social media apps in the Apple App Store and found that most of them are very data-hungry – if not stalker-y.

Elon Musk’s X and Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram, Threads, and Facebook especially know a lot about where you are… even if you’re using one of the best VPN apps.