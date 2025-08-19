International VPN Day: a privacy solution or "a loophole that needs closing" – here's what's at stake

August 19 marks International VPN Day – 24 hours dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role that these security apps play in boosting online privacy, security, and internet freedom. Yet, this year, VPN usage has never been at greater risk in a democratic country like the UK.

As reported by the BBC, the children's commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, said the government "needs to stop children using VPNs to bypass age checks" on adult-only sites.

While the government reiterates that an outright VPN ban is off the cards, Brits have turned to the best VPN apps en masse since mandatory age verification was enforced on July 25, 2025, making these new rules mostly ineffective. So, what could a VPN crackdown in the UK look like?