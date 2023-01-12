The best UK VPN in 2023

For many around the world, a solid VPN is a great tool to have in your arsenal – and UK residents are no exception. Perhaps the biggest draw is streaming – be it accessing geo-restricted content when abroad or tapping the Netflix library in the US, for example. Using a UK VPN allows you to easily change your IP address and appear somewhere else, allowing you access to otherwise restricted content.

It doesn't stop at streaming, though. There are hugely beneficial security features that come along with a VPN as well. You'll be safe to browse while staying protected from hackers and keeping your personal data safe, essentially staying anonymous as you make your way around the web.

No matter what your personal needs are, we've got the breakdown of just what to look for when seeking out the best UK VPN.

How to choose the best UK VPN

Depending on what you plan to use your VPN for, the device you wish to install it on, and budget, there are plenty of elements to consider when choosing a VPN for the UK. For streamers, you'll not only want a VPN that has fast, smooth performance, but that also allows access to the content you want to be watching, including the likes of BBC iPlayer abroad or different Netflix libraries.

Also check that the VPN you choose supports the hardware you use the most – the best services out there cover your PC or Mac, smartphone, TVs and even your game consoles. Of course, you should also be considering the level of security the VPN actually offers, and whether its provider has a good reputation for customer support in case you face any hurdles whilst installing or making the most of your VPN.

Today's top 3 UK VPNs:

ExpressVPN constantly tops our best lists for good reason. With great speeds, stellar security and robust apps, it's no wonder it's so well known. Bundle that with extra features and 24/7 support, and you really can't go wrong with this one. Special deal: Get 3 months FREE on the 12-month plan (opens in new tab)

NordVPN has been around for quite a while and learned a lot along the way. It's fast, super secure and is fantastic at getting around geo-restricted streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, All 4, Sky, Now TV and more.

Surfshark reigns supreme at the top of our fastest VPN list, but there's much more to it. With superb security features, easy-as-pie mobile and desktop apps and a multitude of support options, this one really has it all where it matters.

The best UK VPNs in 2023:

ExpressVPN claims the top UK VPN spot as it continues to offer great transparency, stellar security and speeds that are more than fast enough for most users. While many VPN providers might make bold claims, they don't always show the evidence to back up the claim. ExpressVPN ensures its users know exactly what they're getting into, though, including its no logging policy and precisely what that does and doesn't include.

In terms of security, it also offers exemplary encryption technology, as well as split tunneling, which allows you to choose which programs utilize the VPN and which don't at any one time.

With over 3,000 servers across 94 countries, ExpressVPN also boasts vast compatibility – including on your Xbox and PlayStation consoles – the list of features is endless with a kill switch, as well as Forward Secrecy.

Easily cracking geo-restricted Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube and plenty more, it's a fantastic streaming companion, too.

If you're not sure, there's a generous 30-day money-back guarantee so you can trial the service risk-free for a month. And, if you're looking for a hefty saving, signing up to the 12-month plan will currently get you 3 months free!

Almost a household name at this point, NordVPN certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to staking its claim as one of the best UK VPNs, and comes in a very close second behind Express right now.

One of the fastest VPN services around, it's an eligible candidate for streamers – whether accessing other country’s libraries on the likes of Netflix and Prime Video – or catching what’s on the box back home on BBC iPlayer, Sky Go, All 4 and ITV Hub. With around 5,500 servers in 80-odd locations across the world, NordVPN also comes with extensive compatibility. And it's able to run on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android TVs, as well as having both iOS and Android apps for your smartphone.

Its feature list is extensive, yet another tick, this time for security. Offering a kill switch – which stops all activity when a connection is lost – and double data encryption, there is also Onion support and P2P, which is great for torrenters. To finish the list, NordVPN has a strict no logging policy and, better still, it has a ton of tutorials to help you understand and utilize everything, with friendly customer service to boot.

Still not convinced? You can try NordVPN now (opens in new tab) and benefit from its all your money back 30-day guarantee.

Usually when you think of budget-friendly, you presume that somewhere the ball has been dropped to bring the cost down. However, Surfshark is a feature-packed VPN for the UK that also offers great value for money – and it's currently the fastest VPN you'll find. Better still, you can trial Surfshark for free for seven days on Android, iOS and Mac, with a 30-day money-back guarantee across all packages.

Boasting a ton of features, including a kill switch, OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 support and AE2-256-GCM encryption, it's also worth noting you can use your subscription for Surfshark across an unlimited number of devices at any one time.

Unlike more vague wording from other VPNs, Surfshark proudly states its ability to unblock foreign Netflix libraries, including country's like the UK, US, France, Japan and Australia. Moreover, you can also unblock Disney Plus, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer.

Proton VPN continues to move forward in terms of speed, performance, apps and streaming, truly earning itself a spot as one of the best UK VPNs. Not only are its apps open-source, but it offers a great free VPN plan for those looking to dip their toes, as well as extensive network coverage across the globe and in the UK.

With a ten-device limit across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome and even Android TV, you'll surely have a place for each one of your gadgets to stay protected. And if really staying private is key for you, Proton lets you pay anonymously via Bitcoin or cash, so your identity can stay hidden.

Above-average WireGuard speeds keep things running smoothly, with an exceptional kill switch at the ready. It's not the speediest VPN you'll find, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice any slowdowns.

Proton VPN apps are easy to navigate, keeping most things tidy and within just a few mouse clicks. The middle-of-the-road pricing starts around $5/month for a longer-term plan (opens in new tab), but you absolutely get what you pay for in this case.

5. CyberGhost Feature-packed VPN with impressive configurability Streaming sites unblocked: US Netflix, Amazon, Disney, BBC iPlayer | 24/7 support: Yes | Refund period: 45 days | Number of servers: 8,900+ | Server locations: 115+ | UK Server Cities: Berkshire, London, Manchester | Simultaneous connections: 7

Rounding out our list, CyberGhost has great speeds that streamers and torrenters will love. The large server network spans 115 countries, with apps available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux and more.

With impressive WireGuard speeds, CyberGhost is a streamers delight, easily unblocking Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. If Hulu or HBO Max or more your speed, there are specialist locations built-in for those as well.

The support site isn't as robust as some other providers, but the answers are still there should you need them. There are certainly a few omissions here, but most can easily be overlooked in favor of what you do get for the price.

CyberGhost is also one of the cheapest providers you'll find, with prices for the 2-year term consistently hovering around $2 a month.

UK VPN FAQ

What is the best VPN to use in the UK? Currently, we rate ExpressVPN as the best (opens in new tab) UK VPN. As well as offering watertight security and online anonymity, really fast connections to thousands of global servers and 24/7 live chat support, ExpressVPN also unblocks a throng of geo-restricted streaming services - including BBC iPlayer at the time of writing.

Is using a VPN in the UK illegal? It's not exactly surprising that usage of a VPN can be a bit of a gray area. Allowing you to evade data logging and unblock content that might otherwise be off limits to you, it certainly can come off a bit on the dodgy side. Of course, though, VPNs are a vital tool, offering that extra layer of security for businesses and individuals alike. Whilst there are countries out there with heavy restrictions and outright bans on the use of VPNs, including Russia and North Korea - and why do you think VPNs in China are so popular – the UK is not one of them. That said, any VPNs within the UK are obliged to provide information under the Investigatory Powers Act to the police and intelligence when prompted. To avoid any information being handed over, then, you'll need to pick a VPN that doesn't work out of the UK. Both ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and Surfshark (opens in new tab) are great shouts, based in the British Virgin Islands, meaning neither are under the jurisdiction of the UK or US.