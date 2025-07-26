As TechRadar’s Phones Editor, my desk is inundated with accessories from all manner of case makers. I’ve got colorful cases from Casetify, leather cases from Nomad, and sustainable cases from Moft. I’ve got MagSafe wallets, portable chargers, and at least one accessory for every phone in our best phones guide. But until recently, I’d never in my life received a phone case made of human skin.

Okay, the appropriately named Skincase isn’t actually made from human skin (that would be a little too Se7en), but it is clad in a synthetic material that’s designed to look, feel, and react to the elements like our birthday suits – which, quite frankly, is just as gross as the real thing.

This product is the brainchild of UK mobile network O2, researcher Marc Teyssier, and The British Skin Foundation, who have joined forces to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive sun exposure as temperatures soar in summer-hit regions across the globe.

In essence, the Skincase burns when exposed to UV rays, mirroring the damaging effects of the sun on our bodies. To make the case, Teyssier combined 3D printing techniques with flexible filament and silicone, and the surface is pigmented with specialised composites that react to UV light. This combination creates a lifelike simulation of sun exposure, making the effects of ultraviolet radiation shockingly obvious. Check it out in the video below:

O2 says the Skincase has been created to highlight the significant disconnect between awareness and behaviour when it comes to sun protection. The network notes that over half (56%) of Brits check their phones three times or more during peak sun hours (11am – 3pm), yet only one in five (20%) reapply sunscreen with the same frequency. More alarmingly, almost one in 10 (9%) do not wear sunscreen at all during these crucial hours when UV levels are at their strongest. I suspect the figures are equally damning for US citizens.

O2 says almost one in 10 Brits don't wear sunscreen during peak sun hours (Image credit: O2)

To be clear: you can’t actually buy the Skincase. It’s a limited-run product that’s intended to be a conversation starter – a visceral reminder that we should take as much notice of our skin as we do our phones – rather than something you can purchase and use.

That said, I do now have one on my desk, so if you want it, you’re welcome to it – though I will be reporting you to the police.

