Fortnite OG live event - our live coverage of the Blast Off rocket launch as it happens
Brace for impact!
Fortnite OG is running its first ever live event later today (July 26, 2025). It's a recreation of the rocket launch that happened all the way back in 2018, which culminated in the first appearance of the crack in the sky that has now become a mainstay of the game.
Now that Fortnite OG is a permanent mode, we can look forward to a new Fortnite OG season launching in early August. Before then, there's the Blast Off event, as well as regular updates that add new weapons into the loot pool. So far, this season has really switched things up, and it's been a real treat to revisit Risky Reels and Dusty Divot. It's changes like these that have kept Fortnite well and truly cemented as one of the best free games to play in 2025.
Here's TechRadar Gaming's live coverage of the Fortnite OG rocket launch live event. I'll be detailing everything you need to know in the hours leading up to the event, as well as some details on what to expect. Once the rocket launch is live, I'll be giving my impressions as it unfolds. Stay tuned to see how this one compares to the 2018 original.
Fortnite OG Blast Off live event start time
Fortnite OG's Blast Off live event will start on July 26 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. You'll likely want to load into the game half an hour prior to the start, just to make sure you've secured a spot in the queue.
Fortnite OG Blast Off event duration
The original rocket launch event in Fortnite only lasted a few minutes, but I'm betting things will be a bit different this time around.
We'll have to wait and see what tricks Epic has planned, but given that this is the first major live event for Fortnite OG, we could see a remix on the original event's pacing. If it's just the exact same sequence again, expect the live event to last around 5 minutes at most.
What to expect from the Blast Off live event
So far, we don't know all that much about the upcoming Blast Off live event that'll take place on Saturday (July 26). If it ends up just being a repeat of the same event that aired back in 2018, then we'll see the rocket launch, before it's intercepted and steered through multiple rifts. The event will culminate in voice lines from The Visitor, and a huge rift crack will be left in the skies above the Fortnite OG island.
I'm hoping that Epic Games finds a way to remix the original event, adding a bit more player interaction and spectacle to proceedings. Fortnite events have gotten quite a bit more complex since 2018, so it'd be great to see a modern take on the classic rocket launch event.
Personally, I'd love to be a little closer to the action than before, perhaps following the rocket as it makes its way into space.
How to watch the Fortnite OG rocket launch event
From the darkest depths of space… pic.twitter.com/u6ygBDy8HuJuly 15, 2025
To watch the Fortnite OG rocket launch event, make sure to load into the game 30 minutes before the specified start time. Select Fortnite OG and wait for the event to start.
It's possible that there may be a separate playlist, which will go live prior to the event. Then, you just need to sit back and find a place to watch.
With the rocket launch, you'll be able to look up into the skies to see the rocket get intercepted. Last time, you were given a sort of floating drone view of things, so shouldn't have to worry about missing anything.
Live coverage as it happens
A red butterfly
Just before the rocket launch, I saw a red butterfly appear and circle around my character. This matches the color of the rift crack that appeared at the end of the event.
The final rift is red this time around!
It appears that the Blast Off event played out precisely as before, except for one key detail. The crack that appeared in the sky at the end is red this time, rather than blue. We'll have to see what this means, but it's clear that Epic Games has some tricks up its sleeves.
We have liftoff!
The rocket has launched, and is now soaring up towards space. The Visitor can now be heard too.
Just 1 minute to go!
Get yourself a good view of the rocket launch. Sit back, and enjoy the show!
Damage has been turned off
It seems as if the storm circle and player damage have been turned off for the event. You won't have to worry about surviving long enough to see the rocket launch then.
Matchmaking Error (#1)
It seems Fortnite OG servers are currently overloaded, as players are being greeted with a Matchmaking Error (#1) message. Keep trying to load in, hopefully servers will be opened up closer to the event. I had the error previously, but got in eventually, so keep trying!
20 minutes to go!
Rocket launch tailgate this weekend @ where? pic.twitter.com/2mLDQ3ippsJuly 23, 2025
Fortnite OG's Blast Off rocket launch will start in 20 minutes. I'll be jumping into a match 15 minutes beforehand to see if there's a safe zone of any kind. Stay tuned!
Fortnite original rocket launch
The original rocket launch happened in Fortnite during Season 4. This was the season that ran in 2018, so it's been a while since players were able to witness the now iconic event.
Last time, the rocket launched, and players could watch it climb up high into the skies above the island. Then, a transmission from The Visitor played out, and the rocket was intercepted. The rocket travelled through multiple rift portals before leaving a huge crack in the sky.
Just 45 minutes to go!
The Fortnite OG Blast Off event will begin in just 45 minutes. Make sure your game is updated to the latest version, and select a Fortnite OG playlist to get entry into a match once the show starts.
You can still play Fortnite OG while you wait
Fortnite OG won't be experiencing any downtime around the rocket launch, so you can still hop in and play. We're currently on Season 4
Blast Off event - Live Soon
If you head into Fortnite OG now, you'll see a pop up message indicating that the Blast Off event will soon go live. We'll have to wait and see whether there's a separate playlist, or if the event will just naturally trigger during matches.
How to watch the rocket launch
You'll be able to jump into Fortnite OG and watch the rocket launch live. Make sure you get in a little early, I'd recommend half an hour, just to make sure you get your place in the queue.
Here's the key info
Fortnite OG will air its first ever live event at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. It's a recreation of the rocket launch that happened back in 2018, and we should see the spacefaring craft get intercepted and thrown through multiple rifts.
Let's launch a rocket!
Mystery is on a collision course with danger. Strap in, the OG Rocket Launch Event is live today at 2 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/Hje3UD3DQkJuly 26, 2025
Hello and welcome to my live coverage of Fortnite OG's Blast Off event. I'll be giving my impressions as the event happens, detailing the event that starts in just over an hour.