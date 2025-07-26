Fortnite OG live event - our live coverage of the Blast Off rocket launch as it happens

Fortnite OG is running its first ever live event later today (July 26, 2025). It's a recreation of the rocket launch that happened all the way back in 2018, which culminated in the first appearance of the crack in the sky that has now become a mainstay of the game.

Now that Fortnite OG is a permanent mode, we can look forward to a new Fortnite OG season launching in early August. Before then, there's the Blast Off event, as well as regular updates that add new weapons into the loot pool. So far, this season has really switched things up, and it's been a real treat to revisit Risky Reels and Dusty Divot. It's changes like these that have kept Fortnite well and truly cemented as one of the best free games to play in 2025.

Here's TechRadar Gaming's live coverage of the Fortnite OG rocket launch live event. I'll be detailing everything you need to know in the hours leading up to the event, as well as some details on what to expect. Once the rocket launch is live, I'll be giving my impressions as it unfolds. Stay tuned to see how this one compares to the 2018 original.

Fortnite OG Blast Off live event start time

Fortnite OG's Blast Off live event will start on July 26 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. You'll likely want to load into the game half an hour prior to the start, just to make sure you've secured a spot in the queue.

Fortnite OG Blast Off event duration

The original rocket launch event in Fortnite only lasted a few minutes, but I'm betting things will be a bit different this time around.

We'll have to wait and see what tricks Epic has planned, but given that this is the first major live event for Fortnite OG, we could see a remix on the original event's pacing. If it's just the exact same sequence again, expect the live event to last around 5 minutes at most.

What to expect from the Blast Off live event

So far, we don't know all that much about the upcoming Blast Off live event that'll take place on Saturday (July 26). If it ends up just being a repeat of the same event that aired back in 2018, then we'll see the rocket launch, before it's intercepted and steered through multiple rifts. The event will culminate in voice lines from The Visitor, and a huge rift crack will be left in the skies above the Fortnite OG island.

I'm hoping that Epic Games finds a way to remix the original event, adding a bit more player interaction and spectacle to proceedings. Fortnite events have gotten quite a bit more complex since 2018, so it'd be great to see a modern take on the classic rocket launch event.

Personally, I'd love to be a little closer to the action than before, perhaps following the rocket as it makes its way into space.

How to watch the Fortnite OG rocket launch event

To watch the Fortnite OG rocket launch event, make sure to load into the game 30 minutes before the specified start time. Select Fortnite OG and wait for the event to start.

It's possible that there may be a separate playlist, which will go live prior to the event. Then, you just need to sit back and find a place to watch.

With the rocket launch, you'll be able to look up into the skies to see the rocket get intercepted. Last time, you were given a sort of floating drone view of things, so shouldn't have to worry about missing anything.