Bitdefender Security for Creators now monitors Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for unauthorized account changes or mass deletions

Over 184 million login credentials are exposed, many tied to creator social media accounts

Financial losses from online scams have crossed $1 trillion, with creators becoming prime targets

Influencers and digital creatives are increasingly targeted by phishing scams and account hijacking, and Bitdefender has revealed a new platform in order to address this threat.

The company says it is expanding its reach into the online creator economy with new updates to its Security for Creators suite, now offering coverage for Facebook and Instagram.

Bitdefender claims its new product offers creators a more focused and proactive form of protection, covering not only their content accounts but also their devices.

Rising threats underline the need for creator-focused security

Online scams and credential leaks are reportedly accelerating, with Bitdefender claiming over 184 million sets of login credentials were recently found exposed online, many linked to Instagram and Facebook.

At the same time, scam-driven financial losses have topped $1 trillion globally, according to recent data.

“Online creators are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals who weaponize trust to take over accounts and scam followers out of money or into downloading malware,” stated Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender.

“Bitdefender Security for Creators offers the first end-to-end service to help safeguard creators’ accounts, content, and devices across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, delivering continuous, always-on security as online threats evolve.”

The continuous monitoring feature across the different social media platforms looks for signs of unauthorized activity, such as mass deletion of content or unapproved changes to profile settings.

Bitdefender says these signs can point to possible account takeovers, and that alerts are sent immediately if anomalies are detected.

Creators are also offered the ability to manage their account security, malware scans, and threat alerts from a unified control panel.

Regular antivirus scans mostly protects the device, and this all-in-one design could appeal to influencers juggling multiple platforms.

From a single dashboard, users can track device scans across different operating systems, with support for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Bitdefender places particular emphasis on its AI-based anti-phishing features, claiming they can detect scams disguised as partnership requests and even spot phishing content generated using large language models.

The company also introduces support for collaborative protection, allowing creators to extend coverage to team members like editors or social media managers.

In the event of a compromise, users are given a recovery playbook to restore account access and manage communications with their audience.

For Bitdefender, the expansion reflects an attempt to capture a market it describes as underserved.

Yet whether digital creators will adopt a dedicated service in place of existing Android antivirus apps or broader social media management tools remains the big question.