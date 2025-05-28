Millions of users could fall for fake Facebook ad for a text-to-AI-video tool that is just malware

Fake AI video editor ads are targeting Facebook users

Threat group UNC6032 has been identified spreading malware

The ads have reached over 2 million users

Google’s Mandiant Threat Defense group has identified a campaign, tracked as UNC6032, which “weaponizes the interest around AI tools” - specifically tools used to generate videos based on user prompts.

Mandiant experts identified thousands of postings of fake “AI video generator” websites that actually distribute malware, which has led to the deployment of payloads, “such as Python-based infostealers and several backdoors.”

The campaign sees legitimate AI generator tools like Canva Dream Lab, Luma AI, and Kling AI impersonated in order to trick victims, which have collectively reached “millions of users” across both LinkedIn and Facebook - although Google suspects similar campaigns may be targeting users on multiple different platforms too.

AI tool risks

The group, UNC6032, is thought to have ties to Vietnam, but EU transparency rules allowed researchers to see that a sample of 120 malicious ads had a total reach of over 2.3 million users - although this does not necessarily translate to that many victims.

“Although our investigation was limited in scope, we discovered that well-crafted fake “AI websites” pose a significant threat to both organizations and individual users,” the researchers confirm.

“These AI tools no longer target just graphic designers; anyone can be lured in by a seemingly harmless ad. The temptation to try the latest AI tool can lead to anyone becoming a victim. We advise users to exercise caution when engaging with AI tools and to verify the legitimacy of the website's domain.”

Be sure to thoroughly vet any adverts on social media, and manually search any software deals into a search engine before downloading anything in order to properly verify the source.

