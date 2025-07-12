Prime Day’s nearly over, but you can still save on an Echo Show and get Alexa+ early

Even though Prime Day 2025 wraps in just a few hours, you can still score plenty of deals on plenty of gadgets, including those made by Amazon. Everything from Fire TV Sticks to full-fledged TVs and countless Echos are still discounted, and here we’re talking about the Echo Shows.

Now, while Amazon didn’t offer up discounts on the larger Echo Show 15 or Echo Show 21, you can save on both the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. But there’s a bonus right now if you get any of the Echo Shows, as you get Alexa+ Early Access during setup – or after – with the ability to opt in for the AI-powered and reimagined voice assistant from Amazon.

Remember, it's only available with early access in the United States for now, and once it gets a full launch, it's free with Prime or $19.99 a month.

That’s a pretty good offer, and if you opt for the Echo Show 5 or the Echo Show 8, you’re getting up to 33% off an Amazon Alexa-powered smart display as well. While neither is at an all-time low, you can still get the Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (was $89.99) and the Echo Show 8 for $109.99 (was $149.99).

Prime Day deal: Echo Show smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Now, while neither the Echo Show 5 nor the Echo Show 8 is down to a record-low price, you are saving on both. These feature vibrant displays that are slightly slanted back, like most smart displays, letting you rest them on a counter or nightstand and easily see the screen.

Additionally, the current out-of-the-box interface lets you customize things a bit with widgets, the way you want the time to be shown, and even pulling in your favorite photos. Of course, the star is Alexa, and you can use the voice assistant to control your smart home, answer topical questions, and even play music. As with any Echo Show, the 5 or 8 will pair these audible responses with visuals.

The real extra benefit here is that you get early access to Alexa+ during setup or later with these devices when you purchase them. It's also a sticky rollout, so it will wind up on your other Echo devices tied to the same Amazon account. TechRadar's Editor-at-Large, Lance Ulanoff, just spent a week with Alexa+ and shared his thoughts here. Although it's still in early access, and bugs are to be expected, it represents a significant improvement over the current Alexa.

And by getting a Show 5 or 8 – as well as the 15 or 21, though these aren't discounted – you get the option to set up Alexa+ early access during the setup of your device. That's a strong discount on the Show 5 or 8 and Alexa+ early access.