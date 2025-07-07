Amazon's Alexa-fueled Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested, both for smart home control and handy home organization features, and right now there are some fantastic deals offering savings as smart as the voice assistant itself. For example, right now you can score the popular, already affordable Echo Pop for $21.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon – not the lowest-ever price of $17.99 we saw in recent years, but a good deal nonetheless.

I've listed all the best early deals on Echo devices below, but there's one very important consideration before you shop Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: Alexa+. Amazon's new subscription tier for an enhanced Alexa experience is currently in Early Access, so it's no guarantee you'll get it anyway, but if you want your chance, you'll need to have an Echo Show 8, 10, 15 or 21 in your home.

As of writing, the only option on sale is the Echo Show 8, which is currently $109.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon – also a far cry from the lowest price we've seen on the device, which dipped as far as $80 last year. That was, however, a rarity; generally, its sale price lingers around $100.

Best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Remember, to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales and access Alexa+, you'll need a Prime membership for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.