These are the best Alexa smart speaker deals to shop this Prime Day – but only one is eligible for Alexa+ early access
Smarter speakers at smarter prices
Amazon's Alexa-fueled Echo speakers are among the best smart speakers we've tested, both for smart home control and handy home organization features, and right now there are some fantastic deals offering savings as smart as the voice assistant itself. For example, right now you can score the popular, already affordable Echo Pop for $21.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon – not the lowest-ever price of $17.99 we saw in recent years, but a good deal nonetheless.
I've listed all the best early deals on Echo devices below, but there's one very important consideration before you shop Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: Alexa+. Amazon's new subscription tier for an enhanced Alexa experience is currently in Early Access, so it's no guarantee you'll get it anyway, but if you want your chance, you'll need to have an Echo Show 8, 10, 15 or 21 in your home.
As of writing, the only option on sale is the Echo Show 8, which is currently $109.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon – also a far cry from the lowest price we've seen on the device, which dipped as far as $80 last year. That was, however, a rarity; generally, its sale price lingers around $100.
Best Amazon Echo deals
If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is on sale for only $59.99 in today's early sale. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free. It's also eligible for the Alexa+ Early Access program.
Remember, to shop the Amazon Prime Day sales and access Alexa+, you'll need a Prime membership for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.
