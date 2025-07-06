The Amazon Echo Spot returns to its record-low price for Prime Day

Let's get to the heart of it. The Amazon Echo Spot now costs only $44.99 (was $79.99) in an early Prime Day deal at the retailer. That's an impressive saving of $35 that sees the cheap smart speaker/alarm return to its Black Friday price.

Even though this deal is just for Prime members, you'd still be better off subscribing for a month, buying the Echo Spot, and then cancelling your membership. Or, if you can, take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial. You could also take advantage of free delivery and Prime TV for the month.

The Echo Spot is easily one of the best Alexa speakers, especially if you want a slew of features inside a compact design. I've no doubt that it'll look great in your living room, kitchen, or on your bedside table.

Today’s best Amazon Echo deal

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon A stylish smart speaker that performs admirably given its compact size. You can use it as a speaker or an alarm clock or even ask it for the weather forecast and the latest news. It can also connect to your smart home, which means you can use voice controls to change your heating or lighting. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we described it as more of a smart alarm than a speaker, although it has functionality for both. Despite not having the sound quality which the best smart speakers boast, it's still able to put out reasonable audio with a bass-heavy sound.

The display gives you up-to-date information, including the time and weather, and even offers a music visualizer and widgets for your smart home. It does lack a camera, but that won't be a problem if you're conscious of your privacy.

If you're looking for a smart alarm clock that also has a speaker, then this latest deal from Amazon is seriously tempting.

If you want to go even cheaper, then there are a lot of Amazon Echo deals around right now. If another ecosystem appeals, we’ve also rounded up the cheapest Google Home sales.