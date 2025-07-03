Amazon is gearing up to its huge Prime Day 2025 summer sale event, and even though there are still a few days to go before it officially kicks off, the retail giant is already teasing us with some early deals – including the Echo Dot (5th Gen) which is now down to $31.99.

Amazon's listing of the Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker is the most affordable option we've seen so far. Looking at its price history, the lowest we've seen it hit was $22.99 during last year's Black Friday event, but despite this generous price drop it's uncertain which way this smart speaker will swing come Prime Day itself.

When it comes to the best Alexa speakers, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a simple, yet effective choice. While it packs more of a punch sound-wise compared to its 4th Gen predecessor, we've noted that it's not as powerful as other brands, but for Amazon's most affordable smart speaker, you can't go wrong.

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) : was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon We gave the Echo Dot (5th Gen) a solid 4 stars because of its simplicity, and this early Prime Day deal means that you can save an additional $20 on what's already an affordable Echo smart speaker. It's fluctuating price history means that it's not easy to tell which direction it will sway come Prime Day, so it's best to watch out for this one.

At the moment, I'm using my handy Echo Pop speaker – a simple model from Amazon that's enough to fill a small space – but with this deal now in the mix I have to admit, the Echo Dot is a tempting upgrade.

For starters, it's very easy to set, up taking only a few minutes, and packs a new room temperature sensor that you can pair with certain Alexa routines. Additionally, it has tap control features that the 4th Gen model lacks, allowing you to tap the top of the speaker to do things like pause music or snooze an alarm.

Though its sound quality is adequate rather than great, as we pointed out in our review, we still rate this model highly if you're looking for a convenient smart speaker to sit on your desk or living room bookshelf. We're not expecting this to be an audiophile's top choice, but for the upgrades it comes with at a price like this, it's one to watch this Prime Day.