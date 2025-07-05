Heading off to college? This Alexa speaker is the best dormitory companion to keep you organized and bring the vibes – and the cheapest it's ever been right now
Alexa, when's my homework due?
Naturally, Amazon Prime Day means plenty of deals on Amazon's own products, including some of the best Alexa speakers. One that's perfect for smaller living spaces like dormitories is the Echo Spot, which is at its lowest-ever price right now for $44.99 (was $79.99) at Amazon.
The Echo Spot (2024) is what happens when you cross a digital alarm clock with smart home... well, smarts, and it's proven to be a popular product since its launch. Featuring a neat 2.83-inch display and a design overhaul that makes it very distinct from the original Echo Spot from 2017, it's a great smart speaker to use as an alarm clock and assistant combined.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you want to snag a good deal; you can sign up for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds), to take advantage of this great low price.
Today's best Amazon Echo Spot deal
The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.
While we only gave the Echo Spot 3.5-stars in our review, largely that was due to the inflated price point; however, that all goes out of the window during sales events, and that's doubly true when it's a lowest-ever price like this.
It offers improved audio quality compared to the original Echo Spot and some fun customization options for its now-rectangular display, as well as a more modern design and better connectivity specs. It also skips the built-in camera from the original model (a good thing, I think, for its nightstand utility).
If you'd like to explore your options, then our best smart speakers should be the next place you go.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
