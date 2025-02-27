Want to try Alexa+? Here are the Echo devices it'll work on

Amazon unveiled Alexa+, its new AI-powered voice assistant, at yesterday's Alexa event. It's the biggest upgrade Alexa has ever received – but will it work with your devices, or will you need to upgrade to get the most out of it? On stage, Amazon's team mostly demonstrated Alexa+ using the latest Echo Show devices, but will it also be available for older speakers and smart displays?

We're here to answer your questions, and hopefully put your mind at ease. If your device isn't among those supported, don't worry – you can keep using the standard version of Alexa, and you'll be able to try Alexa+ in your web browser or the Alexa app instead.

Note that Alexa+ will only be available in the US at first, but should be launched more widely before long.

Alexa+ will be coming to some devices early, including the new Amazon Echo Show 21 (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Show devices

If you own one of the current generation of Echo Show devices, not only will you be able to use Alexa+, you'll also be one of the first to access it as part of an early roll-out program. The Echo Show devices with early Alexa+ access are:

During its launch event, Amazon explained that Alexa+ will be rolling out in waves over the next few weeks (so from the start of March onwards).

If you own a first or second-generation Echo Show, unfortunately Alexa+ won't be available to you, but you can keep using the standard version of Alexa instead.

Alexa+ will also be coming to smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo smart speakers

Alexa+ will also be available for Echo smart speakers. Whether you own one of the more recent Amazon Echo devices, an Amazon Echo Dot, or even 2024's little Amazon Echo Spot, you'll soon be able to chatter away with the new Alexa and use it as your personal assistant.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only exceptions are a handful of older Echo devices including:

Echo Dot 1st Gen

Echo 1st Gen

Echo Plus 1st Gen

Echo Tap

Echo Spot 1st Gen

These speakers won't become unusable, though. Alexa+ is optional for all devices, and if yours isn't supported, you can keep using the standard version of Alexa instead.

It seems like TechRadar's Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff is in luck. Despite his concerns, it sounds like his 10-year-old Amazon Echo speaker will not only keep working, but will support Alexa+ as well.

Amazon Fire devices

Amazon has sad that Alexa+ will be available for "compatible Fire TVs and Fire tablets". It hasn't provided a list of exactly which ones will be included, but it seems safe to say that the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and Amazon Fire HD 10 will be among them. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Third-party smart speakers advertised as 'Alexa Built-In' won't get Alexa+ straight away (Image credit: The Verge / Sonos)

Third-party smart speakers

If you have a third-party smart speaker, you'll have to be patient. Alexa+ won't be available for Alexa Built-In devices like the Sonos Era 100 or Bose Smart Speaker 500 straight away, but Amazon says that it looks forward to expanding Alexa+ to additional devices in the future.