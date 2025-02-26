Amazon Alexa event live - latest news and rumors ahead of devices and service announcements
The long-awaited AI-enhanced Alexa could be on the horizon
Amazon is set to host its first Amazon Devices event since 2023, scheduled for 10am EST / 3pm GMT / 2am ACT on Wednesday, February 26, with many expecting this to be the launching pad for a new, AI-enhanced Alexa, alongside a handful of rumored Echo and Fire TV devices.
After announcing Alexa 2.0 alongside an array of hardware launches back in 2023, all has been relatively quiet from Amazon regarding the future of the LLM (large language model)-boosted smart assistant. Elsewhere, however, rumors have spelled a challenging road to release for Alexa 2.0, including recent concerns that there may be further delays even with its unveiling on the horizon.
It could end up being a divisive event, however, and not because of AI-related concerns; Amazon could be about to fill out its "trends of the 2020s" bingo card by also announcing a subscription plan for the newly smartened Alexa.
We're on the ground in New York City attending the event, which is not publicly available to live stream, and we'll be sharing all the news live as it happens. Stay tuned!
Josephine is TechRadar's Managing Editor of Lifestyle, and has been reviewing and writing about the best smart home devices (Amazon Echo speakers included) for several years. Based in the UK, she oversees the homes, cameras and fitness sections of the site, and regularly edits TechRadar's smart home-related reviews and buying guides.
The latest news
- Amazon has scheduled its Devices and Services event for for 10AM EST / 3PM GMT / 2AM ACT on Wednesday, February 26.
- The event is rumored to be the announcement of a new, AI-enhanced Alexa 2.0...
- ... however further rumors suggest this will be a subscription-only service.
- Further rumors suggest new Fire TV hardware and potentially new Echo devices.
Instead of a Devices and Services event in 2024, Amazon opted to trickle various product releases throughout the year, including a surprise launch for the all-new Echo Show 21, as well as second generations of the Echo Spot and Echo Show 15.
We’ve reviewed them all - check them out!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of Amazon’s Devices and Services event! Our very own Lance Ulanoff and Jacob Krol are on the ground in New York City to attend the event in person, and I’ll be covering all the news as we learn more from Amazon about its 2025 products.
Stay tuned, because this could be a big moment for Amazon!
If your Google Nest smart speaker has been giving you the silent treatment, there's now a fix
My technophobe mom loves her new Amazon Echo, so I'm shopping these after-Christmas sales to kit out her new smart home