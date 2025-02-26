Amazon Alexa event live - latest news and rumors ahead of devices and service announcements

Amazon is set to host its first Amazon Devices event since 2023, scheduled for 10am EST / 3pm GMT / 2am ACT on Wednesday, February 26, with many expecting this to be the launching pad for a new, AI-enhanced Alexa, alongside a handful of rumored Echo and Fire TV devices.

After announcing Alexa 2.0 alongside an array of hardware launches back in 2023, all has been relatively quiet from Amazon regarding the future of the LLM (large language model)-boosted smart assistant. Elsewhere, however, rumors have spelled a challenging road to release for Alexa 2.0, including recent concerns that there may be further delays even with its unveiling on the horizon.

It could end up being a divisive event, however, and not because of AI-related concerns; Amazon could be about to fill out its "trends of the 2020s" bingo card by also announcing a subscription plan for the newly smartened Alexa.

We're on the ground in New York City attending the event, which is not publicly available to live stream, and we'll be sharing all the news live as it happens. Stay tuned!

Live blogged by Live blogged by Josephine Watson Managing Editor - Lifestyle Josephine is TechRadar's Managing Editor of Lifestyle, and has been reviewing and writing about the best smart home devices (Amazon Echo speakers included) for several years. Based in the UK, she oversees the homes, cameras and fitness sections of the site, and regularly edits TechRadar's smart home-related reviews and buying guides.

The latest news