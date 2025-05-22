12 super-useful new tools from Google I/O 2025 you can actually try right now

Google I/O events are an often frustrating glimpse of the near future, with a lot of shiny software toys scheduled to land sometime "in the coming months". That often means a long wait of up to a year, so for Google I/O 2025 we've rounded every new announcement that you can actually try today.

Naturally, some of the features below come with restrictions – a few are only available to try now in the US, while some are restricted to subscribers of Google's AI Pro or AI Ultra tiers. But many have also rolled out worldwide, so there are new features to take for a spin even if you don't currently pay Google a cent.

What's missing from the list below and coming at a later date? Quite a bit actually, including some of the more futuristic ideas like Google Beam and Android XR, and it also isn't clear how long we'll have to wait for a worldwide rollout of AI Mode for Search, Veo 3, Flow, Virtual Try On in the Shopping app, and Google's top-tier AI Ultra plan.

Still, there are quite a few things from Google I/O 2025 to keep us amused in the meantime, so here's a list of the ones that are available to try today...

1. AI Mode in Search

rolling out in the US now (other regions TBC)

where to try it: in Google Search or in the Google app

(Image credit: Google)

Google completely upended its golden goose, Search, at I/O 2025 this week, announcing several new features to stave off the threat of ChatGPT – and the biggest was arguably the US rollout of AI Mode.

If you're in the US and aren't seeing the new tab in Search (or in the search bar of the Google app), it's likely because Google said it'd be a gradual roll-out "over the coming weeks".

We've been using it for a while, though, and have put together a guide on how to master the new AI mode. It shouldn't be your go-to for everything, but we've concluded that "if you’re researching, planning, comparing, or learning, AI Mode can be a real comfort". Google hasn't yet commented on when it'll get a worldwide launch, but we'd imagine it'll be sometime this year.

2. Veo 3

available today for Gemini Ultra subscribers in the US

where to try it: in Google Flow

Arguably the biggest breakthrough moment at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 is the first AI video generator that can deliver synchronized audio (including speech) alongside its video creations. And it's available to try now for a lucky few, if you're in the US and on the new Gemini Ultra plan.

Granted, that is a pretty small group of people, but we had to include it in this list because it is actually available today for those lucky peeps, and US enterprise users on the Vertex AI platform.

The amount of processing power required for Veo 3 could mean a relatively slow rollout elsewhere, and Google has hinted as much by also releasing new features for Veo 2 like the ability to give it reference scenes.

3. Google Flow

available to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US

more countries "coming soon"

where to try it: the Google Flow page in Labs

(Image credit: Google Flow)

Not sure how to weave all of your AI videos together into a cohesive whole? Google also addressed that issue with a new AI video editor called Flow – and like Veo 3, it's out now for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US.

It's a bit like a Premiere Pro that you can operate entirely with natural language, to avoid learning keyboard shortcuts or complex menus. To get an idea of how it works, check out Google's short tutorial.

Impressively, it goes as far as giving you menus of camera moves like 'dolly out' and 'pan right', so you don't even have to describe them. Google has also at least promised that it's "coming soon" to more countries, so we're hopeful of a wider rollout in 2025.

4. Gemini Live

available worldwide now on Android and iOS

where to try it: in the Gemini app on Android or iOS

(Image credit: Future)

The big smartphone story of Google I/O 2025 was the full rollout of one of the best AI tools around on Android and iOS – Gemini Live.

Like ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, Gemini Live is an AI assistant that you can chat to using your voice. The most useful part, though, is that you can also give it eyes using your phone's camera to get help with whatever's in front of you or on your screen.

To conjure the assistant, open the Gemini app on iOS or Android, tap the Gemini Live icon (on the far right of the text input box), and start chatting away.

5. Imagen 4

available worldwide in the Gemini app, Whisk, Vertex AI

(Image credit: Google)

Google didn't just level-up its AI-generated video at I/O 2025 – we also got a new Imagen 4 model for whipping up still images in higher resolution (now up to 2K) than before.

The latest Imagen (which is available now in the Gemini app, Whisk, Vertex AI and across Google Workspace) also showed that it's been working hard on one of its main weaknesses – handling text.

This means that scenes involving typography should no longer be a jumbled mess of weird characters and look more realistic. While Imagen 4 is available to use for free, it does come with usage limits – you can expect 10-20 image generations on a free plan, while Gemini subscribers get a more generous 100-150 generations a day.

6. Gemini 2.5 Flash

available worldwide now in the Gemini app

Native Audio Outputs - YouTube Watch On

Okay, Gemini 2.5 Flash isn't brand new, but it was given a big upgrade at Google I/O 2025 – and it's now available to everyone to dabble with in the Gemini app.

In fact, Gemini 2.5 Flash is now the default model in Google's Gemini chatbot, because it's apparently the fastest and more cost-efficient one for daily use. Some of the specific improvements, over its 2.0 Flash predecessor, include a greater ability to understand images and text.

Wondering how it compares to ChatGPT 4o? We've already compared the two to help you see which might be the best for you. Spoiler: it's a close call, but Gemini 2.5 Flash is particularly appealing if you live in Google's world of apps and services.

7. Jules

available worldwide in public beta

where to try it: on the Jules website

Build with Jules, your asynchronous coding agent, now in public beta - YouTube Watch On

Need a coding assistant to speed up your workflow? Google has just given Jules (first introduced as a Labs experiment last December) a wider public beta rollout, with no waiting lists.

Jules is a bit more than a coding copilot – it can autonomously beaver away on fixing bugs, writing tests and building new features without any input from you. It works 'asynchronously', which means it can work on various tasks without waiting for them to finish.

Google says Jules isn't trained on your private code and that your data stays within its private environment. With autonomous agents on the rise, it certainly looks worth dabbling with if you could do with some coding assistance.

8. Virtual Try-On

rolling out in Search Labs in the US

where to try it: in Google's Search Labs

Google Shopping has had a 'Try On' feature for clothes since 2023, but it got a big upgrade it got at Google I/O 2025. Rather than using virtual models to show you how your chosen clothes might fit, it now lets you upload a photo of yourself – and uses AI to help you avoid the hassle of changing rooms.

Once you've uploaded a full-length photo of yourself, you'll start to see little "try it on" buttons when you click on outfits that are served up in the Shopping tabs search results. We've taken it for a spin and, while it isn't flawless, it does give you a solid idea of what some clothes will look like on you. And anything that helps us avoid real-world shopping is fine by us.

9. Deep Research in Gemini

available now worldwide in Gemini and the Gemini app

where to try it: in Google Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

Google brought its 'Deep Research' feature to Gemini Advanced subscribers (now Gemini Pro) in late 2024. And now the handy reports tool has given a particularly useful upgrade – the ability to combine its research of public data from the web with any private PDFs or images that you uploads.

Google provided the example of a market researcher uploading their own internal sales figures so they could cross reference them with public trends. Unfortunately, you can't yet pull in docs or data from Google Drive and Gmail, but Google says this is coming "soon".

10. Gemini quizzes

available worldwide on Gemini desktop and mobile

college students in the US and UK can also get a free Gemini AI Pro upgrade for the whole school year

where to try it: on Geminiand the Gemini app on Android or iOS

(Image credit: Google)

Google is particularly keen to get students using its Gemini app – not only did it extend its free access to Google AI Pro for school and university students to new countries including the UK, it also added a new quiz feature to help with revision.

To start a quiz, you can ask Gemini to "create a practice quiz" on your chosen subject. The most useful part is that it'll then make a follow-up quiz based on your weaknesses in the previous test. Not that you have to be studying to make use of this feature – it could also be a handy way to sharpen your pub quiz skills.

If you're a student in the US, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan and the UK, you can get your free year of Gemini AI Pro by signing up on Gemini's students page – the deadline is June 30, 2025 and you will need a valid student email address.

11. Google Meet speech translation

available to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers

initially only in English and Spanish, more languages coming soon

Use Google Meet speech translation to connect in near real-time across languages - YouTube Watch On

We're particularly looking forward to trying out Google Beam this year, with the glasses-free 3D video calls (formerly known as Project Starline) heading to businesses courtesy of HP's new hardware. But a new video calling feature you can try now is Google Meet's near real-time translations.

Available now for AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in beta, the feature will provide an audible translation of your speech (currently in English to Spanish, or vice versa) with a relatively short delay. It isn't seamless, but we imagine the delay will only reduce from here – and Google says more languages are coming "in the next few weeks".

12. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plans

available now (AI Ultra is currently US-only)

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Sadi Santos)

Google switched up its AI subscription plans at Google I/O 2025, with 'Gemini Advanced' disappearing and being replaced by AI Pro and new 'VIP' tier called AI Ultra.

The latter is currently US-only (more countries are "coming soon") and costs a staggering $250 a month. Still, that figure does give you "the best of Google AI", according to the tech giant, with AI Ultra including access to Veo 3 with native audio generation, Project Mariner, and the highest usage limits across its other AI products. You also get YouTube Premium and 30TB of storage thrown in.

The AI Pro tier ($20 a month) still gets you access to Gemini, Flow, Whisk, NotebookLM and Gemini in Chrome, but with lower usage limits and cloud storage of a mere 2TB.

If you're an AI power user and like the sound of AI Ultra, Google is currently offering it at 50% off for your first three months. Don't tempt us, Google...