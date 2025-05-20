Gemini AI Ultra is Google's new ultimate 'VIP' plan for AI obsessives – here's what you get for its staggering price tag

Google just launched a new ultra premium AI subscription service

Titled Google AI Ultra, this new subscription is available in the US and costs $250 a month

Coming to more countries soon, you can sign up today in the US and receive 50% off your first three months

Google has just announced a new premium AI subscription plan called Google AI Ultra in the US, and it costs a staggering $250 a month.

Announced at Google I/O 2025, Google says AI Ultra is a subscription plan with "the highest usage limits and access to our most capable models and premium features."

"If you're a filmmaker, developer, creative professional or simply demand the absolute best of Google Al with the highest level of access, the Google Al Ultra plan is built for you - think of it as your VIP pass to Google Al."

Google is launching the new subscription with a special introductory offer that gets you a 50% discount for the first three months. AI Ultra will be available in more countries soon.

Google has also renamed its existing premium plan to Google AI Pro.

(Image credit: Google)

What do you get for $250

Google AI Ultra is expensive, there's no denying it. That said, it's a premium plan for those who need access to some of the best AI tools on the planet.

Here's a list of everything Google says you'll get with Google AI Ultra and that incredible price tag.

' Gemini : Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It's designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode.'

: Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It's designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode.' 'Flow : This new Al filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind's most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google Al Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3.'

: This new Al filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind's most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google Al Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3.' 'Whisk : Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google Al Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2.'

: Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google Al Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2.' 'NotebookLM : Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you're using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects.'

: Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you're using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects.' 'Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more : Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more.'

: Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more.' 'Gemini in Chrome : Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page.'

: Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page.' 'Project Mariner : This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously - from research to bookings and purchases - all from a single dashboard.'

: This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously - from research to bookings and purchases - all from a single dashboard.' 'YouTube Premium : An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background.'

: An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background.' '30 TB of storage: Offers massive storage capacity across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail to keep your creations and important files secure.'

As you can see, Google AI Ultra is for a niche audience, but arguably could be worth its high price tag if you're a heavy AI user.

Stay tuned to TechRadar for more Google Gemini news and watch out for our thorough testing of all the new AI features announced during Google I/O 2025.