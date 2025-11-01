Semrush One blends classic SEO tracking with next-generation AI visibility tools

The platform reveals how brands appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

The entry cost of $165 monthly may be a serious hurdle for smaller brands

As artificial intelligence becomes the go-to source for online information, maintaining visibility has become increasingly difficult for marketers.

Semrush, a long-established name in online analytics, has introduced a new platform called Semrush One, designed to address this shift.

The AI tool brings together traditional SEO analysis and AI-driven search visibility in an attempt to help businesses keep their content discoverable as search models evolve beyond standard engines like Google.

A new approach to digital visibility

According to Semrush, the platform merges familiar SEO data with new layers of AI visibility analysis.

This provides users with insight into how their brands appear within AI discovery engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

“Semrush has always helped marketers see where they stand, and now we help them shape what comes next,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer at Semrush. “By combining SEO and AI into one intelligence layer, Semrush One gives marketers the power to influence every moment of discovery and turn insight into performance. It’s the advantage modern marketing was missing."

The company claims this integration allows faster adjustments to changes in ranking and search behavior.

Its datasets reportedly include more than 808 million domains and trillions of backlinks, forming what it describes as one of the most extensive data collections available.

This scale might appeal to larger brands, but smaller e-commerce businesses may question whether such vast datasets translate to practical gains.

Semrush One is available in three versions, including Starter, Pro+, and Advanced, with each tier providing broader functionality for larger teams.

Beyond these, a more expansive enterprise-grade product called AI Optimization promises customizable prompts and model-level control for major organizations.

Although Semrush presents these tiers as accessible for all business sizes, the introductory pricing of $165 per month raises doubts about affordability for startups or small digital stores.

Semrush states that its own tests showed a rapid jump in AI visibility after adopting the system, nearly tripling its “AI share of voice” within one month.

The company interprets this as evidence that large language models react faster than traditional SEO cycles.

"With the increasing adoption of LLMs and the rapidly evolving world of search, online brand visibility has become a boardroom topic,” said Bill Wagner, CEO of Semrush. “We’re excited to build on nearly two decades of industry leadership in search and empower marketers to take control of their visibility in the new era with Semrush One.”

However, it remains unclear whether the gains seen with Semrush One will extend to external clients whose content competes with stronger brands or operates within different search contexts.

The evolving nature of AI-driven search ranking also means that visibility metrics today may not hold steady tomorrow.

