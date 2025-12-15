Your email app isn't the weak link but your cloud configuration probably is

When news breaks of yet another data breach, the first target of blame is often the email application.

Email drives the bulk of communication inside organizations, making it the first place people look when something suspicious happens. Because of this visibility, the email client is often blamed for data breaches even when it had little or nothing to do with the incident.

Michal Bürger Social Links Navigation CEO and co-founder of eM Client.

However, 99% of cloud security failures stem from customer misconfigurations rather than provider vulnerabilities. Employees click phishing links, trust malicious attachments, reuse passwords, or mishandle sensitive information.

These actions create openings that attackers rely on long before they ever interact with the email software.

Despite this reality, email clients face growing scrutiny and become the scapegoat only because it is the most visible part of the communication chain.

Misplaced assumptions lead security teams off track

DocumentsThis misunderstanding introduces unnecessary complexity for IT teams.

When organizations assume the client is unsafe, they restrict features or force employees into browser-only access. These decisions create friction for users without addressing the actual weaknesses that attackers exploited.

The perception problem leads teams to tighten the wrong controls while the real issues persist in the background.

A breached operating system profile demonstrates this clearly. Once an attacker gains access to the OS, everything on the device becomes exposed. Documents, cached sessions, browser data, synced files, and any locally stored email all fall under the attacker’s control.

The email client did not fail in these scenarios. The endpoint did. But because the email application is where users first notice something unusual, it continues to absorb most of the blame.

What misalignment costs

The misunderstanding about where breaches originate creates broader consequences than most organizations realize. When teams focus on restricting the email client instead of examining how attackers actually gain access, they direct resources toward controls that do not materially reduce risk.

This misalignment leads to operational fatigue, unnecessary complexity, and a false sense of security. At the same time, employees often face new limitations that slow workflows and make communication more cumbersome.

The situation becomes more challenging when considering how frequently human errors are involved. Multiple studies, including Verizon’s DBIR, find that more than two thirds of breaches involved a human factor. Many incidents begin with a user who unknowingly clicks a malicious link or enters credentials on a fraudulent site.

Others occur when sensitive information is handled incorrectly or stored in the wrong location. These actions give attackers the foothold they need, and no amount of client-side restriction can compensate for that.

Real security starts with people and encryption

The industry benefits from shifting its attention toward data ownership and strong encryption instead of placing suspicion on email clients. Locally stored data inside a client application sits within the boundaries of the operating system.

Unless an attacker has full access to that OS profile, the data cannot be viewed. And even with device access, encryption such as PGP or S/MIME ensures that the stored messages remain unreadable without the proper key.

Strengthening human awareness works in parallel with improving technical safeguards such as encryption and endpoint hardening. Locally stored data inside an email client remains isolated within the operating system, and encryption ensures that even stolen files cannot be read.

These protections are effective only when combined with informed user behavior.

The combination of educated users, secure devices, and encrypted communication forms a more complete and realistic defense model. This approach reframes the role of the email client. It becomes a controlled and secure environment rather than a suspected weakness.

Practical moves to reinforce email security

Improving email security requires focusing on the areas that consistently lead to real compromise.

The first is the endpoint itself. Securing operating system profiles, enforcing strong access controls, and keeping devices patched significantly reduces the likelihood of full-system breaches. A hardened device means the data inside the client is far better protected.

Encryption is the next area where organizations should invest. Making PGP or S/MIME a requirement for sensitive communication protects email both in transit and at rest. Even if attackers obtain encrypted files, they cannot read them without the private key.

This step alone eliminates many of the consequences associated with device theft or compromise.

Training is the final, essential component. Human error drives many incidents. This makes user education one of the most effective ways to reduce risk. Employees who understand how to identify phishing attempts and handle sensitive information responsibly are far less likely to trigger the initial actions that lead to a breach.

Reframing on root causes

Focusing on the genuine sources of compromise gives organizations stronger control over their data and greater confidence in their defenses.

With encryption in place, a secure endpoint, and users who can recognize early signs of an attack, the email client becomes an asset rather than a liability. It functions as a protected workspace that supports productivity rather than slowing it down.

When companies align their strategies with real attack patterns instead of outdated assumptions, they build a security foundation that safeguards communication without sacrificing how people work. This is the direction modern email security must take.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro