Why our own clicks are often cybercrime's greatest allies

In the relentless battle against cybercrime, we often picture sophisticated hackers, shadowy networks, and complex code.

But what if the most potent weapon in their arsenal isn't a zero-day exploit, but something far simpler and mundane? What if it's our everyday online interactions?

The Verizon Business 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), the authoritative source of cybersecurity breach information shows that nearly 60% of breaches involved the human element.

Chris Novak Social Links Navigation Vice President of Verizon Global Cybersecurity Solutions.



Phishing and pretexting are social engineering techniques that continue to dominate the threat landscape, impacting every region, business sector, and organizational size.

Pretending to be someone they're not to steal your login credentials is one of the simplest tricks in the book and still in the cybercriminal toolkit. And what are these master manipulators using?

Not some exotic new malware, but the mundane fabric of our digital lives: parcel delivery notifications and password reset requests. We're all conditioned to expect these, to trust them and to click on them.

The Art of Digital Deception

The DBIR pulls back the curtain on how these simple tactics are evolving into highly sophisticated schemes:

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Web as a Weapon

Gone are the days when fake updates were easily spotted. Now, these web-based threats blend seamlessly into our online experience.

Imagine a legitimate-looking software update pop-up that's actually a trap, or a seemingly harmless link in what appears to be a trusted vendor's newsletter that leads to a compromised site.

Cybercriminals are hijacking the very platforms we rely on for information and commerce, turning them into conduits for their attacks. It's a subtle but powerful shift, exploiting our desire to keep our systems secure against itself.

The Copy-Paste Catastrophe

Perhaps one of the most insidious new tactics involves hackers tricking users into literally copying and pasting malicious commands into their own computers. They're transforming common enterprise software, our everyday tools into accomplices.

The Trust Trap

Even security measures are being weaponized. Threat actors are increasingly hiding their malicious infrastructure behind verification tools, a service designed to protect websites. You might encounter a "Verify you are human" prompt, a familiar hurdle for many internet users.

But after you jump through that hoop, instead of a legitimate site, you're redirected to a malicious link or attachment. This tactic exploits our trust in established security protocols, using them as smokescreen for deception.

The Rise of MFA Harvesting

Even Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), the supposed silver bullet against credential theft, is being leveraged by cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. The growing use of Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) platforms to specifically target and collect MFA credentials.

These tailored threats are designed to bypass what was once considered our strongest defense by gathering intelligence on specific business sectors, then launching highly targeted campaigns against their mailing lists.

The Human Firewall: Our First Line of Defense

Although the cyber security threat landscape is constantly evolving with new technologies and sophisticated threats, the oldest trick in the book, deception, remains effective. However, AI has enhanced threats, making them even harder to detect.

The strongest cybersecurity defense often isn't a piece of software, but informed, vigilant individuals. Our clicks, our trust, our moments of inattention, are where cybercrime thrives.

Cybersecurity isn't just an IT management problem, it has the potential to impact us all personally and professionally. It demands constant vigilance, critical thinking, and a healthy dose of skepticism with every email, every link, and every online request to ‘update’ or ‘verify’.

Ultimately, even with the most advanced cybersecurity, we remain the first line of defense. Sometimes, it simply comes down to thinking before you click.

We've reviewed and rated the best antivirus software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro