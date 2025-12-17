Only 6% of IT leaders are happy with their existing tech setups, report finds

Part-Google research criticizes M365 complexity, cost and lock-in

AI and zero-trust could reduce the tools needed and allow clear user management

Only 6% of IT leaders believe their current office software setup works perfectly, with many concerned about costs, security and complexity, new research has claimed

Not only does this highlight a captive audience that could be ready to explore new tech solutions, but IT leaders are openly admitting it – 87% are willing to change their productivity suites in favor of a more unified or secure platform.

The report from JumpCloud and Google Workspace stresses the demand for consolidated stacks, after a period of tech inundation with tools for everything.

IT leaders want to simplify their tech stacks

According to the research, high administrative tasks, complex security setups and complex pricing are some of the biggest pain points IT leaders face today, but the report reveals one (unsurprising) way to quickly and effectively consolidate a lot of software. Yes, it's AI.

At the moment, around two-thirds lack unified and automated device management (62%), security policy enforcement (64%) and compliance management (66%), with nearly half lacking fully unified identity management (46%).

"This unified approach is stronger than purchasing and securing usage across a messy collection of separate tools," Google Workspace Senior Director of Security Product Management Andy Wen wrote.

The joint research also slates the Microsoft 365 platform, noting that IT leaders complain about high administrative overhead (45%), security configuration complexity (44%), complex licensing and pricing (40%) and vendor lock-in (25%).

Besides using the power of AI to bring together vast amounts of data into consolidated platforms, JumpCloud also added that a zero-trust security posture plays an important role in preventing attacks as well as creating a "clear place to manage users and devices."

