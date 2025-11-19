Cloud and AI usage is still a concern for businesses - and the worries are only set to rise
New AWS research has claimed companies globally are planning to spend more money on tech, with over nine in 10 planning to increase overall IT spend (93%), cloud spend (97%) and cybersecurity spend (90%).
However, there’s a clear divide between how AI is perceived, with 23% seeing it as a security ally to enable more automated detection and 39% seeing compliance and security frameworks as the biggest risk priorities over the next three years.
The need to tackle the problem is clear, though – three-fifths (59%) of apps today are cloud-based, and that’s set to rise to three in four (75%) within a year.
Organizations need to prepare for an even more digitally connected world
For the most part, AWS found participants agreed public cloud is better positioned to help them meet their future needs, particularly compared with on-prem solutions.
Over half agreed public cloud is better for security (56%) and regulatory compliance (51%), with four in five (81%) agreeing that public cloud exceeds their internal capabilities.
Interestingly enough, four in five organizations reported at least one data breach in the past year, affecting both on-prem infrastructure (78%) and public cloud (79%), suggesting the risk comes from operational factors rather than the security of the environment itself.
Still, some hurdles remain in place preventing broader adoption of public cloud, including integration issues with legacy applications and infrastructure – a sentiment raised by two-fifths (38%) of the surveyed organizations.
Naturally, cost (33%), digital sovereignty (29%) and skills shortages (25%) also play into apprehension.
“Confidence in the public cloud is no longer defined only by technical capability, it depends equally on transparency, reliability, and responsible conduct,” AWS concluded in its report.
