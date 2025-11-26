AWS might now have around 900 data centers - that's twice as many as previously thought

New data claims Amazon was believed to have over 900 data centers - and it could now be more

We know it has 38 regions and 120 availability zones

Power efficiency is above the global average

Newly leaked data suggests Amazon operated over 900 data centers in 2023 across more than 50 countries, far above previous estimates of around 100-475 - and a number expected to climb amid strong demand for AI.

The information, reported by SourceMaterial, claims the company had 914-924 data centers two years ago, but the rapid expansion since then suggests the total number now could actually be even higher.

Amazon does not publicly disclose its total number of data centers - instead, AWS focuses on sharing regions (of which it has 38) and availability zones (of which there are 120).

Amazon has way more data centers than previously thought

Apart from existing infrastructure, Amazon has also shared plans for 10 further availability zones and another three regions, including the new AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Regionally, Amazon has publicly shared details of four data centers in Germany, but it could be as high as 50. Mumbai is also said to have three zones, but leaked records suggest there are 16 data centers in the area.

Like all other companies operating in this space, Amazon is under intense pressure to keep a lid on emissions while also growing its data center footprint. Despite this, the company claims a global Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.15, compared with the average of 1.25.

The company also claims that its infrastructure can be up to 4.1x more energy efficient than typical on-prem computing, given Amazon’s bigger budget that allows it access to the latest and most efficient chips.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, AWS has a number of multibillion-dollar projects for further data center expansion, including a $15 billion Northern India project, a $3 billion Mississippi campus and $50 billion in funding for US government-focused regions.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.